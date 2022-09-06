ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

kpic

Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
OREGON STATE
kpic

Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho pride festival is responding to criticism of a scheduled children's drag show. On Wednesday, KBOI reports Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the Boise Pride Fest, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to...
BOISE, ID
kpic

Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA violations

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) received three violations by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of three additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
OREGON STATE
kpic

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Oregon sees more deaths than births for the first time in history

SALEM, Ore. — Inflation means we are increasingly getting less bang for our buck, and when it comes to raising a family in Oregon, experts say that reality plays a role in our decisions. "I think the inflation and loss of real purchasing power has definitely contributed to a...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
kpic

Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
OREGON STATE

