Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
kpic
Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
kpic
Oregon State Fire Marshall requests support ahead of heightened wildfire conditions
Due to forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan, and Clark counties to boost capacity. One task force is assigned to the Double Creek Fire in Northeast Oregon and two other...
kpic
Northwest Oregon forests move to extreme fire danger; additional restrictions in place
SALEM, Ore. — With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon, protected by ODF, will be in 'Extreme Fire Danger' as of 1 a.m. Friday, September 9. Additional public restrictions will be placed on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpic
ODFW advises dog owners to watch out for salmon carcasses from September - December
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) advises that, from September through December, dog owners should be vigilant about keeping their dogs away from dead salmon. ODFW tries to avoid areas such as boat ramps, campgrounds, and parks when distributing salmon. Rivers and streams will carry...
kpic
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
kpic
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
kpic
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho pride festival is responding to criticism of a scheduled children's drag show. On Wednesday, KBOI reports Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the Boise Pride Fest, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpic
Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA violations
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) received three violations by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of three additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
kpic
New national climate resilience tool predicts natural disaster likelihood
SALEM, Ore. — A new national interactive mapping tool went live Thursday showing information like how many wildfires are currently burning across the United States, but also how likely regions are to be impacted by natural disasters in the future. "We wanted to build a portal that is science...
kpic
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
kpic
Oregon sees more deaths than births for the first time in history
SALEM, Ore. — Inflation means we are increasingly getting less bang for our buck, and when it comes to raising a family in Oregon, experts say that reality plays a role in our decisions. "I think the inflation and loss of real purchasing power has definitely contributed to a...
kpic
With uptick in COVID cases, new booster shots will provide stronger protection
SALEM, Ore. — Updated Covid boosters are arriving in Oregon ahead of an expected uptick in cases this fall and winter. The Oregon Health Authority says there are already thousands of doses going out to clinics and pharmacies. They are expecting more shipments in the coming weeks, for a...
kpic
New employer portal 'first step to simplify and streamline' state's unemployment process
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department has opened its new online portal for employers as the first rollout in the effort to modernize the department's business processes and core technology systems, says the department. Frances Online replaces the systems Oregon employers previously used to file their combined payroll...
kpic
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
kpic
Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
kpic
House Speaker Pelosi holds roundtable in Oregon on Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a roundtable in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss the impacts that the Inflation Reduction Act will have on the state. Pelosi was joined by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) at the roundtable, which was hosted by the Energy Trust of Oregon.
kpic
Governor candidates vow to increase public safety, but which proposals are feasible?
SALEM, Ore. — According to recent polls, Oregon voters want elected officials to address public safety and crime. DHM Research, a Portland-based nonpartisan polling center notes that crime was the third most important issue for polled voters in an August survey. The three candidates running for governor in Oregon have taken note.
Comments / 0