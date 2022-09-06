Whether you love TikTok or hate it, the app has undeniably changed how fans interact with music. Artists and their teams are constantly searching for ways to use it to their benefit, finding ways to make fans popularize their songs through viral dances or memes. But it appears that Fiona Apple may not be keen on having her music reinterpreted via social media. Users discovered this week that nearly her entire discography has been removed from the app, save for niche tunes like her cover of the Beatles’ “Across the Universe” and her rendition of “Frosty the Snowman.” The move has left fans wondering if they did a bad, bad thing and were careless with a delicate lyricist.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO