musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs
John Lennon said one of The Beatles' songs was an early heavy metal song. The track was a No. 1 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Is Back, Stuns Fans With Rema In 'Calm Down' Remix Music Video [WATCH]
It has been a while since Selena Gomez released any new music and now she returns with Rema for "Calm Down." The music video premiered on Sept. 7, and it follows the "Rare" singer and the Nigerian rapper in a house-like set as they exchange verses. The mid-tempo but catchy...
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
hiphop-n-more.com
Russ Returns with New Song ‘That Was Me’ Following Tour Cancelation: Listen
Russ has been going through some things lately. The rapper was already in Europe for his tour kickoff when he canceled the entire trek at the last minute. The decision last week came as a shock to fans. “I have to cancel the European tour. I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like sh*t. In the last 24 hours sh*t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst,” he wrote on his Instagram.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas once wrote a nu metal song together, and we have the proof
This video of Papa Roach and Black Eyed Peas performing Anxiety is yet more proof that the early 00s were wild
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Madonna, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Andy Grammer and Mariah Carey
Madonna was able to get Fireboy DML to hop on a “Frozen” remix by sliding into his DMs. The Nigerian Afrobeats creator told TMZ Madge hit him up in 2019. The Weeknd is reminding his fans “Halloween season starts tonight” with the opening of his haunted attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare at Universal Studios.
Stereogum
Stream The Fast And Nasty Self-Titled Debut From Basque Punks Flash
The primitivist punk band Flash hail from Gipuzkoa along the Northern coast of Spain, part of the autonomous Basque region overflowing with alternate dialects heavy on letters like x and z. When I spent a quarter studying in Pamplona years ago, the Basque Country was my favorite area to visit; it’s so beautiful. But Flash’s music is not beautiful. It’s the opposite of beautiful. This band plays hard, fast, nasty punk rock with a retro tint — the kind of runaway-train hardcore that explodes into string-bending classic-rock lead guitar explosions while peeling around in the muck and mire. Their new self-titled album is out today, and you should stream and/or buy it via Bandcamp below.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Recap: Strong Island
“The Elf has arrived.” Tar-Míriel, Queen Regent of the island kingdom of Númenor, ascends a tower to speak to her father the king, forced from his throne and into exile within his own city. She utters these portentous words in order to tell him of the coming of Galadriel, a legendary High Elf whose arrival on their mythical island they apparently anticipated.
Kerrang
Puscifer announce remix album with members of NIN, Tool and more
Puscifer’s excellent 2020 album Existential Reckoning is getting the ‘rewired’ treatment later this year. The band have enlisted a heap of awesome names to rework the songs from their fourth LP, with Existential Reckoning: Rewired featuring remixes by the likes of Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, Maynard James Keenan’s Tool bandmate Justin Chancellor, Phantogram, Daniel P. Carter and more.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9
Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time
All musicians once started out solely as music fans, including Jacoby Shaddix. In a new interview with AXS TV, the Papa Roach frontman named his Top 5 favorite albums of all time. The segment is part of AXS TV's Stranded video series, where artists pick the five albums they'd choose...
Mic
Fiona Apple's music has been removed from TikTok
Whether you love TikTok or hate it, the app has undeniably changed how fans interact with music. Artists and their teams are constantly searching for ways to use it to their benefit, finding ways to make fans popularize their songs through viral dances or memes. But it appears that Fiona Apple may not be keen on having her music reinterpreted via social media. Users discovered this week that nearly her entire discography has been removed from the app, save for niche tunes like her cover of the Beatles’ “Across the Universe” and her rendition of “Frosty the Snowman.” The move has left fans wondering if they did a bad, bad thing and were careless with a delicate lyricist.
Billboard
Elton John & Britney Spears ‘Hold’ No. 1 Spot on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Elton John and Britney Spears bound in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Sept. 10) with “Hold Me Closer.” It’s just the third song to debut at the summit since the chart began in January 2013, following Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in March 2020 and Drake’s “Falling Back” this July.
NME
Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and share Ezra Koenig duet ‘Tonight’
Phoenix have announced details of their new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and shared a new track, ‘Tonight’, which features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The French band made recently made their return with the album’s title track, which marked their first piece of new music since 2021 single ‘Identical’.
