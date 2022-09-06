Read full article on original website
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
dotesports.com
Seagull bashes Blizzard for putting sequel hero Kiriko behind battle pass in Overwatch 2
Former Overwatch League pro Brandon “Seagull” Larned is not a fan of Blizzard’s decision to lock the new hero behind a battle pass. After years of rumors and speculation, Kiriko has been all-but-confirmed as the newest support hero coming to Overwatch 2. Fans are excited to get a new support hero and are loving Kiriko’s design, but Blizzard has already confirmed that the new hero won’t be playable right after the game’s launch on Oct. 4.
ComicBook
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
World of Warcraft's fated raids fit the 'end of expansion' feel perfectly
Revisiting previous raid tiers is a fun way to see out an expansion. No matter how good the raid tier, you're usually sick of the sight of it by the time the next raid rolls around. So when Blizzard announced that there wouldn't be a new raid in Season 4, and would instead reintroduce previous Shadowlands raids, I was understandably dubious.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
Amazon's LOTR MMO failed because the company just couldn't get on with Tencent
Amazon gave up on the project after failing to come to terms with Tencent in talks.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Potentially Leaked
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.
Why ‘The Last of Us’ Is the Video Game That Changed My Life
There is nothing quite like the first 15 minutes of Naughty Dog’s video game masterpiece The Last of Us. It’s a visually stunning, action-packed, and heart-breaking opening: running through the streets of Austin, Texas, as you try to escape the terrifying first night of the zombie outbreak.The first time I played the game, I was hooked by the end of that 15-minute section. And not only was I already in love with the game—but my entire relationship to gaming was forever changed too.I’m a dramatic person, but I’m not being hyperbolic here. There are very few pieces of media that...
Metroid Prime dev worked on a Sheik-focused Zelda game with "Whac-a-mole" gameplay
Oh, so that's why Nintendo canceled it
ComicBook
Amazon Games Boss Thinks Gaming Could End Up As a Monopoly
Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann believes there is a lot of consolidation happening in the gaming industry. Over the last few years, there's almost been an arms race between major corporations to buy up the best talent and bring it in-house. Microsoft has been a key player when it comes to buying sprees with smaller studios and big names like Bethesda and Activision. PlayStation has also ramped things up buy acquiring Insomniac Games and Bungie. It doesn't seem like this is anywhere near ending either, especially if rumors are anything to go by.
laptopmag.com
PlayStation wants more than three years of Call of Duty on PS5
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent ripples throughout the gaming industry. While the company hasn't been fully purchased yet (it's still under investigation), the deal officially going through would impact plenty of publishers, PlayStation being one of them. Jim Ryan claims that Microsoft's offer to keep Call of Duty...
dotesports.com
Tencent acquires 49.9 percent stake in Ubisoft’s holding company
Tencent, the Chinese gaming giant, has purchased a 49.9 percent stake in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the holding company of Ubisoft, as well as a 5 percent voting stake in the company, according to Reuters. Tencent already owned a 4.5 percent stake in Ubisoft itself, and it now has much more...
Warframe: How to Get Devolved Namalon
Crafting Devolved Namalon in 'Warframe' is relatively simple, but you must first gather Namalon and a blueprint.
IGN
Xbox Exec Wants to Show Fable Now, But the Developer Wants It to Be Ready First
Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty already wants to show off Fable on the Xbox Series X but developer Playground Games has refused to do so until it's properly ready. Speaking at PAX West 2022, Booty said that Playground is doing so many cool things with the next generation Fable game that he asks them to share it every time he sees it:
