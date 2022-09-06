ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
montanaliving.com

Montana's Governor's Mansion

Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
HELENA, MT
Butte, MT
Montana Entertainment
Butte, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville

A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Next weather maker to bring a significant temperature drop

AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Thursday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns. Breezy...
SILVER BOW COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte-Silver Bow awarded over $3 million to improve water systems

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming. The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Movie Info#Havingfun#Prequel#Behind The Scenes#Outdoor Info#What To Do
NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Five Butte Teen Fentanyl Overdoses Last Week, One Death

Wednesday, August 31 has been designated as ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’, and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke to us about the issue that has dominated his press conferences for the past year, fentanyl overdoses. “It's International Overdose Awareness Day, and it's sad that we have to have...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

