Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
Where is all of this smoke coming from? Well, lots of places…
Smoky skies this time of year are nothing new, but even lifelong Butte residents are commenting on how unusually thick the smoke has been over the past couple of days. What's causing it? Where is it coming from? What can we do to stay healthy?. According to inciweb, only a...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Next weather maker to bring a significant temperature drop
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Thursday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns. Breezy...
Butte-Silver Bow awarded over $3 million to improve water systems
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming. The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda...
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Butte celebrates Labor Day with community picnic
“Butte is a huge union town and so our Labor Day picnic is always the biggest and the best and the most attended out of any of them in Montana,” said Krystin Mengon-Lee.
Butte-Silver Bow Council meeting turns contentious over historic preservation
BUTTE, Mont. — In a contentious meeting Tuesday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted 8-3 to kill a request from the local Historic Preservation Commission. The HPC had been urging the Council to allow the Committee of the Whole to formally discuss allegations from the HPC in...
Five Butte Teen Fentanyl Overdoses Last Week, One Death
Wednesday, August 31 has been designated as ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’, and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke to us about the issue that has dominated his press conferences for the past year, fentanyl overdoses. “It's International Overdose Awareness Day, and it's sad that we have to have...
Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe in Montana on Student Debt, More
The one and only Mike Rowe, YES that Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs, was in Montana for an ACE Scholarship fundraiser in Manhattan. I had a chance to catch up with Mike Rowe and Jake Penwell with ACE Scholarships before the event. We talked student loan debt, the importance of...
East Helena Brothers Plead Guilty in January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot
Two brothers from East Helena, 38-year-old Joshua Hughes and 37-year-old Jerod Hughes, both entered guilty pleas on Thursday in the District of Columbia Federal Court to obstruction of an official proceeding during the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia accused the...
