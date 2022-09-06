ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

KVAL

Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA violations

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) received three violations by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of three additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Wildfire threat grows as winds change Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — The winds of change are on their way. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop over the Cascades and throughout Western Oregon late Thursday night. East winds will last through Friday evening. The easterly wind direction can increase the wildfire threat across the region. These winds...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon sees more deaths than births for the first time in history

SALEM, Ore. — Inflation means we are increasingly getting less bang for our buck, and when it comes to raising a family in Oregon, experts say that reality plays a role in our decisions. "I think the inflation and loss of real purchasing power has definitely contributed to a...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack, reports say

A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas, according to reports. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water at New Providence in the Bahamas. Reports say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KVAL

Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
OREGON STATE

