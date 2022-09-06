Read full article on original website
Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
Oregon State Fire Marshall requests support ahead of heightened wildfire conditions
Due to forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan, and Clark counties to boost capacity. One task force is assigned to the Double Creek Fire in Northeast Oregon and two other...
Northwest Oregon forests move to extreme fire danger; additional restrictions in place
SALEM, Ore. — With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon, protected by ODF, will be in 'Extreme Fire Danger' as of 1 a.m. Friday, September 9. Additional public restrictions will be placed on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.
ODFW advises dog owners to watch out for salmon carcasses from September - December
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) advises that, from September through December, dog owners should be vigilant about keeping their dogs away from dead salmon. ODFW tries to avoid areas such as boat ramps, campgrounds, and parks when distributing salmon. Rivers and streams will carry...
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA violations
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) received three violations by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of three additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
78-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland said in a statement on Monday. When...
House Speaker Pelosi holds roundtable in Oregon on Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a roundtable in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss the impacts that the Inflation Reduction Act will have on the state. Pelosi was joined by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) at the roundtable, which was hosted by the Energy Trust of Oregon.
