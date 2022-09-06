ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc16.com

Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
nbc16.com

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
nbc16.com

Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA violations

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital (OSH) received three violations by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of three additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
nbc16.com

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
nbc16.com

Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
nbc16.com

78-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland said in a statement on Monday. When...
SAINT PAULS, NC

