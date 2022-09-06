ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

By Bria Jones, Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis . Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher . It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time, but the location is near where suspect Cleotha Abston was seen cleaning out his vehicle and behaving strangely.

► Eliza Fletcher abduction: See all our coverage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBCXU_0hjudavo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRgdC_0hjudavo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLpMQ_0hjudavo00
Authorities desperately continue search for Eliza Fletcher on Day 4

It’s a connection too close for comfort for onlookers like Ariel Williams peeping through the fence awaiting developments.

“It’s traumatizing especially because South Memphis already known to be a bad area,” Williams said.

The scene is not far from where Memphis Police say 38-year-old Cleotha Abston came hours after abducting Fletcher to wash his clothes in his brother’s sink and possibly clean blood from the interior of the SUV used in the abduction.

Police said Abston, a convicted kidnapper, snatched Fletcher while she was doing her usual run near the University of Memphis around 4:30 Friday morning.

SEE MORE: What we know about kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston

WREG captured video of a dumpster being towed from the nearby Longview Gardens Apartments. Monday, investigators returned to the complex.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

