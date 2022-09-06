Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
stillrealtous.com
Update On CM Punk Possibly Getting Fired, Top AEW Stars Reportedly Suspended
CM Punk held nothing back during the All Out post-show media scrum when he fired several shots at names such as Colt Cabana, Adam Page, MJF and The Elite. Following the press conference CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and now everyone is waiting to see who will be punished and what the punishment will be.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles
Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Multiple AEW Suspensions, What Is Next In Process
It might take some time. The biggest wrestling story of the week has been the backstage brawl that took place after AEW All Out. The fight broke out between CM Punk/Ace Steel and Kenny Omega/the Young Bucks, resulting in all of the wrestlers being stripped of their titles, plus a number of reported suspensions for the five wrestlers plus others. Now we know a bit more about how long they could be gone.
wrestlingrumors.net
Special Moment Takes Place After This Week’s AEW Dynamite
He’s not done yet. To say it has been a hectic week in AEW would be an understatement. Between major backstage issues and all kinds of changes this week on Dynamite, there are only so many more things that can happen in a single week. There are still fans who need attention as well though, and that is what they received after this week’s edition of Dynamite ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
411mania.com
Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show
A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
Yardbarker
NJPW to hold World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League at same time
NJPW is set to hold its World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League tournaments at the same time this year. NJPW has announced that a combined World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League tour will begin at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Monday, November 21. The tour will conclude at Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi on Wednesday, December 14.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status, Out Several Months
It was going to happen either way. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to be injured and some of them take place right in front of your eyes. You never know when you might see someone get put on the shelf for a long time and that is never a good thing. There are also times when it happens at the same time something else goes down and that was what happened this weekend.
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho to 'address the AEW Galaxy' on Dynamite
A segment involving Chris Jericho has been announced for Dynamite. AEW revealed on Wednesday that Chris Jericho will address the "AEW Galaxy" on the show. Jericho is coming off a win over Bryan Danielson on Sunday at All Out. Jon Moxley and Jericho were originally not scheduled for Dynamite this...
