Celebrities

Slow-motion video offers new perspective on whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Don't Worry Darling - there might be more drama.

Social media is ablaze as people continue to try and use their detective skills to find out whether not Harry Styles spit at co-star Chris Pine .

The cast of the film made their appearance on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival before heading to their designated seats. Pine was seated between the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and his girlfriend and film director, Olivia Wilde .

And in the viral footage, Styles can be seen unfolding his chair next to Pine, who is clapping his hands together in applause. As Styles sits down in the seat, Pine stops mid-clap and looks at the floor, appearing amused by something.

Although no visible spit can be seen in the video, fans were quick to make assumptions about what they witnessed.

Some even slowed down the video in an attempt to catch the supposed spit in action.

One person on Twitter wrote: "If he didn't spit on him, this is an extraordinary coincidence of human physical interaction."

"He's not spitting slobber. He leans over and does a quick little 'pftt' like he's spitting something small and targeted," another added.

A third wrote: "Seems to me that Pine was the intended target, and Pine was not terribly surprised."

Others, however, don't believe that the singer would do such a thing, especially when the media and thousands of eyes are watching.

"Nonsense, if there was spit, there would be wiping," one wrote while another added: "It looks like a man sitting in a chair."

Someone else believes this is all for "publicity" and wrote: "Honestly just feeling like ALL the drama is cooked up by ALL of them to draw attention to the movie. It's called publicity, and even when it's bad… it's good. #itsallastunt."

Check out other reactions below.



A representative for Pine told Indy100 that this was an "online illusion" and "deceiving."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.," the representative said.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continues. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling is set to be released on 23 September.

Update on 7 September to add a comment from Pine's representative.

