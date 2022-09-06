Read full article on original website
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
freightwaves.com
IMC selling SmartStacks as smart approach to container piles
IMC Companies is touting its SmartStacks app as “the biggest breakthrough in drayage since the container.”. SmartStacks is IMC’s proprietary approach to the “peel pile” process and is designed to increase cargo movement and driver productivity, decrease container dwell times and loosen supply chain bottlenecks. Collierville,...
Food & Wine
USDA Encourages Farmers to Go Organic with $300 Million Initiative
The USDA had a busy week last week with the Department of Agriculture announcing several eight- and nine-figure funding initiatives to advance a diverse group of policy promises. Leading the charge last Monday was a new program that could have the biggest impact on consumers at-large: the Organic Transition Initiative.
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
Psychedelic Mushrooms Are Going Global: Supply Deal With UK-Based Wellness Company Moves Forward
Expert functional and magic mushrooms grower Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF has signed an agreement with Avida Global, a privately-held UK-based producer of white label products including nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis oils. The deal entails Optimi will provide Avida with a large-scale catalog of its functional mushroom supplement formulations. The products...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Three clean energy stocks that might outperform and be right for those looking at clean energy stocks for their portfolio.
investing.com
Stora Enso buys Dutch packaging company De Jong
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group Stora Enso said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Dutch packaging company De Jong for an enterprise value of 1.02 billion euros ($1.02 billion) which includes 250 million in lease liabilities. Stora Enso said the addition would increase its corrugated packaging capacity by...
freightwaves.com
Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel
Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
csengineermag.com
HCSS Customers Discuss the Future of Construction
Insights from Leaders in the Heavy Civil Marketplace. HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, offers these insights about the future of construction from its customers, who are leaders in the construction market. This is a summary of what each executive said when answering questions about automation, the future of supply chain and electronic material ordering, the environmental impact of the industry, and the current labor situation.
Aviation International News
Market Dynamics Prompt Membership Changes at Vista
Changing demographics and dynamics have prompted on-demand provider Vista Global Holding to introduce new membership plans: VJ25 for its VistaJet brand and the XO Membership for its XO brand. The Dubai-based company registered a 43 percent year-over-year increase in its member base in the first half of the year. During that time, the holding company noted that younger customers are joining as members and there is a faster turnaround in contract signups.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis
Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
Agriculture Online
Dairy Checkoff opens seeks applicants for tranquil dairy products
Do you have an idea for a dairy-based wellness product? Now’s your chance to make it come to life. The Dairy Management Inc. is searching for novel dairy products that are designed to improve mental and emotional well-being. Research shows that consumers especially, Gen Z shoppers, invest their dollars in products that support wellness or have soothing properties.
Billboard
Web3 Music Fund Coop Records Raises $10M to Invest in Startups, NFTs and Artists
Is there a future where fans can invest in their favorite artists? Or where the music industry invests in a musician’s entire brand, rather than just their music catalog? A new venture capital fund aims to explore this concept. Coop Records — the first dedicated Web3 music fund — has raised $10 million to invest in early-stage companies and support musicians directly through a new artist business model.
Dollarama lifts annual comparable sales forecast on strong demand
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) on Friday raised its full-year same-store sales forecast after topping quarterly revenue estimates, helped by strong demand for its groceries and household essentials as more consumers turn to discount stores amid surging inflation.
nationalhogfarmer.com
EuroTier 2022 to explore feed management in-depth
Equipping livestock farmers with knowledge about advanced feeding solutions is a key objective of the EuroTier 2022 trade fair taking place in Hanover, Germany, Nov. 15-18. Sustainable animal housing concepts for successful livestock feeding will be presented with the underpinning goals of optimal animal welfare and comprehensive environmental protection as well as commercial viability.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
Nativa Launches US Regenerative Agriculture Program
Nativa, a producer of traceable Merino wool, announced the U.S. launch of the Nativa Regenerative Agriculture Program (Nativa Regen) on Tuesday in partnership with Shaniko Wool Company. Nativa Regen, which the company said was the first regenerative wool program in the United States, is designed to improve soil and water quality, and protect biodiversity, while helping brands reduce their carbon footprint and reach their sustainability targets. Brands that create garments with wool produced under the Nativa Regen program will be committing to supporting regenerative farming practices, as well as farmers and communities. Brands and farmers participating in the program will be able...
Phys.org
100% compostable coffee balls bid to take on Nespresso
Switzerland's biggest retailer launched a new coffee machine invention on Tuesday—fully compostable coffee balls which it hopes will shake up the global market and take on Nespresso's global dominance. The Migros supermarket chain hopes its innovation will cash in on consumers' environmental concerns by eliminating the aluminium and plastic...
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
