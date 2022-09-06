‘It Hasn’t Been A Wonderful, Exciting Time’: Martha From MAFS Australia Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Difficult Pregnancy

There are many things that send a shiver down my spine when it comes to dating. But a man uttering the words, 'I have a podcast' are up there for me. On last night's Married At First Sight UK we were introduced to Kwame and Kasia. These two strangers walked down the aisle and met for the first time at the altar. At first glance they were both a bit hesitant about each other but I believe they are both willing to try and make it work.

