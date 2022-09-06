Glenvil joins other ABC Railroad communities in celebrating 150th anniversary

A Kearney man has been arrested after a high-speed chase and the discovery of 8 pounds of what officials suspect is methamphetamine in his car. Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified Nebraska State Patrol troopers that the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80. The man was thought to be driving a Chevrolet Impala.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO