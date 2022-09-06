Read full article on original website
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Talent Officer Dr. Marion Bish.
WBTV
‘What is the road out:’ Gaston County Schools employees still experiencing payroll issues, State Treasurer communicating with district staff
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly eight full months since Gaston County Schools changed its payroll system, and hundreds of employees say their checks are still incorrect. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help of...
WBTV
Catawba College grad named a finalist for Student Teacher of the Year
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kylie Morgan, Catawba College class of 2022 and Middle Grades ELA Education major, was named a top ten finalist for the North Carolina Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (NCACTE) Student Teacher of the Year earlier this month. Upon notification she was a finalist, Morgan said...
iredellfreenews.com
Bus driver shortage continues to create challenges for Iredell-Statesville Schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools continues to struggle with a bus driver shortage. “Currently, we have 25 bus routes that are not covered by a driver, with a lot of people driving extra to help cover bus routes,” I-SS Director of Transportation Kim Fox explained. “We’ve worked very hard to create community stops, reduce routes, and run our busses as efficiently as possible. We’ve increased pay and created incentives for I-SS employees to fill in when needed. The fact of the matter is that we have a shortage of employees to drive school buses.”
Questions loom after volunteer Special Olympics coach dismissed
Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.
iredellfreenews.com
Wayne Paul Raymer
Wayne Paul Raymer, 72, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Raymer was born September 14, 1949, in Iredell County, N.C., the son of late Gilbert Raymer and Lorene Lanier Raymer. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He went on to be the owner/operator of Cat-Way Fasteners Inc. Wayne was married to Cathy Lytton Raymer, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jay Raymer.
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Stanly News & Press
Badin to receive $500,000 from state for new waterfront park
Funding for the town of Badin’s new waterfront park will get $500,000 from the state, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office last week. The funding comes from a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which statewide is awarding $17 million for 39 various projects.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council to consider Wakefield at Barium annexation, rezoning on Thursday night
The Troutman Town Council held its agenda briefing on Tuesday afternoon as it prepares to hear developers’ annexation and rezoning requests on Thursday night for the 774-acre Wakefield at Barium project. The “village concept” commercial buildings of the retail section would be roughly three times that of Birkdale in...
iredellfreenews.com
Glenn Curtis Troutman Jr.
Glenn Curtis Troutman Jr., 75, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Troutman was born April 5, 1947, the son of the late Glenn Curtis Troutman Sr. and Esther Kennedy Troutman. Glenn was a graduate of Statesville High School, Mitchell Community College, and UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in chemistry. He taught school in Jones County for a year, then began his career as a chemist with Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville. Glenn also worked for the family business, Troutman Saw Repair Services Inc.
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans
On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
iredellfreenews.com
Harry Stephen Jacobs
Harry Stephen Jacobs, 70, passed away on September 5, 2022. Mr. Jacobs was born October 12, 1951, to Mr. Harry “Jake” Jacobs and Mrs. Ailene Horne Jacobs. Steve was a construction supervisor for PS West construction for many years. Steve was a drill sergeant in the Army Reserves for 12 years. He was a member of Northview Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.
iredellfreenews.com
Jack Robert Hailey
Jack Robert Hailey, 83, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Huntersville, N.C., died September 8, 2022, at Atrium Main. He was born on February 8, 1939, in Mecklenburg County to the late James and Viola Hailey. He served in the U.S. Navy and owned an office machine company. He was...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: Research about Iredell County cemeteries sparks interest in Crawford family history
Tucked away in the woods on a hill behind a church in western Iredell County lies a hidden family cemetery. It isn’t a church graveyard. In fact, until the last few years, the church didn’t even know the cemetery was there. A few months ago, when my article about abandoned cemeteries was published, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of phone calls and emails I received from Iredell residents trying to help me locate these forgotten historic places. Everyone was very encouraging to me and reminded me that what I’m doing is not pointless. Many of you are concerned, as I am, about the care and preservation of cemeteries.
Q&A: Channel 9 speaks with incoming and outgoing Cabarrus County District Attorneys
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — It’s a changing of the guard in Cabarrus County as newly-appointed District Attorney Ashlie Shanley is taking over for Roxann Vaneekhoven, who stepped down from her role last week after serving the district attorney’s office for decades. Shanley, who is running unopposed for...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville commissioners approve conditional rezoning for 283 multi-family units off Alcove Road
Mooresville town commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request to allow a developer to build a 283-unit multi-family housing development on a 15.5-acre site near the intersection of Alcove Road and Culbreth Lane. The site had previously been approved for a boutique hotel, restaurant and convention center.
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Council breaks from norm, elects Braxton Winston as mayor pro tem
CHARLOTTE — It was a night of pomp and circumstances Tuesday as the Charlotte City Council said goodbye to four of its members and welcomed familiar faces Lawana Slack-Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell, and newcomers Marjorie Molina and Dante Anderson. But after a round of thank you...
iredellfreenews.com
Audrey Lenior Pitts
Audrey Lenior Pitts, 74, of Troutman, N.C., began her journey to her Heavenly home on September 6, 2022, to be welcomed into the loving arms of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her father, T.A. Lenoir (Ritha); her mother, Ruth Fuller (Joe); her step-son, Ricky Pitts; and her son, Douglas “Bubba” Osborne.
