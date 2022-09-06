Tucked away in the woods on a hill behind a church in western Iredell County lies a hidden family cemetery. It isn’t a church graveyard. In fact, until the last few years, the church didn’t even know the cemetery was there. A few months ago, when my article about abandoned cemeteries was published, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of phone calls and emails I received from Iredell residents trying to help me locate these forgotten historic places. Everyone was very encouraging to me and reminded me that what I’m doing is not pointless. Many of you are concerned, as I am, about the care and preservation of cemeteries.

