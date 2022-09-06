Drivers try to make their way through flooded Schuylkill Expressway

The wet weather on Tuesday left roads a mess, from flooding to accidents, and that meant drivers were not going anywhere fast.

The major roads seemed to have taken the biggest hit, especially the Schuylkill Expressway.

Sky6 showed drivers trying to make their way through the flooded eastbound lanes of I-76 between Route 202 and Gulph Mills around 7 a.m.

A slow morning commute for drivers who found themselves caught in flash flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway.

"Our system seemed to be overwhelmed. We have a lot of low-lying areas on 76 and 95 that are usual suspects for flooding," Brad Rudolph of PennDOT said.

Too much rain in a short period as well as debris on the roadways kept PennDOT busy.

"We had crews responding as fast as we could with traffic control trying to get cars around the flooding until we could get to these inlets which were extremely clogged from the high water," Rudolph said.

We found cars trying to get onto I-76 from City Avenue running into a flooded on-ramp; some cars turned around while others risked it.

Flooding on Tuesday morning wreaked havoc on I-76 in Pennsylvania.

In Conshohocken, flooding and reports of a rescue kept Conshohocken Road closed at Station Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, a downed tree on I-76 eastbound - at mile marker 331.0 - caused a traffic disruption.

The timing of this severe weather could not have been worse.

Many kids started school today, and people were heading back to work after the holiday weekend.

PennDOT says the worst should be behind us. They don't expect to see the same issues during the evening rush.