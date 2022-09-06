ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Drivers try to make their way through flooded Schuylkill Expressway

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EjGK_0hjqgSvR00

The wet weather on Tuesday left roads a mess, from flooding to accidents, and that meant drivers were not going anywhere fast.

The major roads seemed to have taken the biggest hit, especially the Schuylkill Expressway.

Sky6 showed drivers trying to make their way through the flooded eastbound lanes of I-76 between Route 202 and Gulph Mills around 7 a.m.

A slow morning commute for drivers who found themselves caught in flash flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway.

"Our system seemed to be overwhelmed. We have a lot of low-lying areas on 76 and 95 that are usual suspects for flooding," Brad Rudolph of PennDOT said.

Too much rain in a short period as well as debris on the roadways kept PennDOT busy.

"We had crews responding as fast as we could with traffic control trying to get cars around the flooding until we could get to these inlets which were extremely clogged from the high water," Rudolph said.

We found cars trying to get onto I-76 from City Avenue running into a flooded on-ramp; some cars turned around while others risked it.

Flooding on Tuesday morning wreaked havoc on I-76 in Pennsylvania.

In Conshohocken, flooding and reports of a rescue kept Conshohocken Road closed at Station Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, a downed tree on I-76 eastbound - at mile marker 331.0 - caused a traffic disruption.

The timing of this severe weather could not have been worse.

Many kids started school today, and people were heading back to work after the holiday weekend.

PennDOT says the worst should be behind us. They don't expect to see the same issues during the evening rush.

Watch the latest AccuWeather Forecast

Comments / 2

Shuveet Upuhazz
2d ago

Maybe if people stopped throwing garbage out into the roads, the storm drains wouldn't get clogged and flood the roadways???

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Conshohocken, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gulph Mills, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#High Water#Mile Marker#I 76 Between Route 202
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision

Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
PIKE CREEK, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy