WDAM-TV
Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
WDAM-TV
Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
WDAM-TV
Collins Rotary Club holds recruiting social, September 9
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web. Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it still has its old one. New programs in Lamar Co. School District are a huge hit. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and representatives from the Forrest County and Lamar County boards of supervisors shared how Pine Belt citizens can help our neighbors in Jackson during its water crisis. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop...
WDAM-TV
LPD hosts water donation drive for citizens of Jackson
Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Lauren Rogers Art Museum quilts new exhibit into 3-D The Lauren Rogers Art Museum in Laurel is taking quilting to new dimensions. Collins firefighters hold water drive...
Jackson schools receive tanks for cooking, drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 54 Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will soon be operating on their own water tanks instead of using the City of Jackson’s water. World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit, teamed up with Home Depot to donate 600 gallon tanks to all of the schools, starting with Van Winkle Elementary […]
WDAM-TV
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
WDAM-TV
Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov....
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WLBT
WAPT
WDAM-TV
kicks96news.com
Oxford Eagle
