Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for all Microsoft users who have an iPhone or Android device
MICROSOFT has plans to show more advertisements to some Android and iOS users. If you use Microsoft Outlook on your iOS or Android device then you may soon get inundated with ads, experts warn. Users who use Outlook on their smartphone devices may begin seeing more targeted advertisements. The ads...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
The Windows Club
How does Windows find my location automatically?
Just like smartphones use our physical location to recommend shops and restaurants or help us with directions, Windows does the same thing. However, Smartphones using our physical location make sense as it asks for location permission. But how does Windows find my location automatically? Most computers do not come with GPS, which can help the computer to detect our location. Well, if you have been thinking the same, then in this post, I will be explaining everything you need to know about Windows location usage.
The Windows Club
Error 8004AD43 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox has a lot of popularity among gamers and their communities. There are many games that you can play on Xbox for free and subscriptions. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and developments on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to hook gamers and other users to it. Some users are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with code 8004AD43 while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and buy your favorite games or features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage
Some Windows computers became slow and unresponsive, and when the user started probing for the cause, they discovered that a process called ctfmon.exe or CTF Loader is consuming high computer resources. Usually, when this happens user tries to close the program, this process is associated with, but in this case, the victims could not fathom which app the CTF Loader is related to. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you need to fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage.
Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users
GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer. The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser. The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already,...
Business Insider
How to transfer all of your apps onto a new iPhone using iCloud or the App Store
You can transfer all your apps to a new iPhone from an iCloud backup during initial setup. Before transferring the apps using iCloud, make sure you've made an iCloud backup of your old phone. You can also use the App Store to choose which apps you'd like to download on...
The Windows Club
Outlook cannot download the RSS content [Fixed]
If an RSS Feed cannot be added to the Outlook client on Windows 11/10, or if you see error messages while updating the RSS feed saying that Outlook cannot download the RSS content, then this post may be able to help you. You may see the following error messages:. Outlook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar
Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
The Windows Club
How to get YouTube Channel RSS feed
There was a time in the life of YouTube when the platform supported RSS feeds. Interested viewers could easily subscribe to a channel in order to get the latest video updates directly to their RSS favorite reader. Those days are long gone since the folks at Google have made it increasingly difficult to subscribe to YouTube channels via RSS.
The Windows Club
How to install Media Feature Pack for Windows 11 N and KN
Microsoft Windows comes bundled with tons of pre-installed apps, such as Windows Media Player, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Teams, etc. While the integration of the apps was focused on bringing more customers to the Windows user base, some countries opposed the idea of getting pre-installed media apps, calling it a monopoly against vendors of similar third-party apps. Hence Microsoft created other versions of Windows for the European and Korean markets, labeling them the N and the KN versions respectively. These versions were designed to offer similar functionality as the main Windows editions, except that they miss the media features and related technologies.
The Windows Club
Best Video Recovery Software & Methods for Windows PC
Undoubtedly losing your essential data is always stressful, especially when these are important video files that you have gathered to capture your best memories. To recover your lost or corrupted video files, you can take the help of a video recovery tool. However, when choosing the best video recovery tool, you must consider essential features like multiple scan options, several data loss solutions, preview and restore options, and multiple device compatibility. This post looks at some of Windows’s best and top video recovery software and methods. All these are free.
The Windows Club
Convert a low-resolution logo to a high-resolution vector graphic in Photoshop
Photoshop is one of the top graphic software on the market. Photoshop has surprising capabilities that professionals and hobbyists enjoy. You can convert a low-resolution logo to a high-resolution vector graphic in Photoshop. Photoshop is supposed to be for raster color but here is another surprise, it can also do some amount of vector graphic. A raster graphic is made up of pixels and will these pixels will start to show if the image gets too big. A vector graphic is made up of lines, shapes, and mathematical calculations, this enables them to keep their quality regardless of how big or small they get.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto app targeting SharkBot malware resurfaces on Google app store
A newly upgraded version of a banking and crypto app targeting malware has recently resurfaced on the Google Play store, now with the capability to steal cookies from account logins and bypass fingerprint or authentication requirements. A warning about the new version of the malware was shared by malware analyst...
The Windows Club
Apps move to the right or left when launching a full-screen game or app
When launching a game or full-screen app, if another app is moving to a different location, this post will help you resolve it. Most games launch in full screen for the experience. However, if the rest of the apps move to the right or left, the experience is annoying. So let’s figure out how to fix the problem.
CNET
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Spotted Wearing Possible Pixel Watch
Google CEO Sundar Pichai headlined the opening day of the Code 2022 conference on Tuesday and revealed very little under questioning from host Kara Swisher, but he may have shown more than he knew: it looks like he was wearing the Pixel Watch that's slated to come out on Oct. 6.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
The Windows Club
Xbox not detecting external storage [Fixed]
Just like any other gaming console, Xbox comes with limited storage. As a result, if you want to keep all your games intact, you need to use external storage. However, sometimes you may face issues like Xbox not detecting external storage. And it is a serious issue, especially if you have your games and other media files. This post will guide you on what you can do when Xbox does not recognize the external hard drive.
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
The Windows Club
UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005)
Some users are not able to play the games that use the UnityPlayer.dll file. According to them, the games keep crashing because of the Access Violation error. UnityPlayer.dll is a Dynamic Link Library that is responsible for generating 3D materials for games and animated characters. It is developed by Payload Studios. On viewing the error log in the Event Viewer, they saw the UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005) error message. If the games that use UnityPlayer.dll crash on your system due to the access violation error, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
Comments / 0