ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tumwater, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lacey, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#College St Se#Caton Way Sw Carriage#Franklin St Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building

SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy