Chronicle
Bail Set at $500K Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
MyNorthwest.com
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Juvenile arrested after attempting to steal from Tukwila Costco, crashing stolen vehicle
TUKWILA, Wash. — A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Costco, then crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle as he fled the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a Costco store after...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Chronicle
Homicide Victim Found Near Orting After Thurston County Teen's Disappearance Is Identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Covered in Blood Makes Threats; Gas Pumps 'Used as Restroom': Suspicious Man on Hunt for 'Sandman'
• A subject was cited for stealing flowers from outside a residence in the 500 block of Northwest Prindle Street just after 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 2. • Power tools were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 2. • Just...
Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses. Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building
SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Woman dies from injuries in Federal Way shooting
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman died from her injuries after she was shot in Federal Way Monday night. At 11:22 p.m., officers were called to reports of gunshots near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. About 10 minutes later, as officers were searching the area, a 19-year-old...
Car collides with Pierce County bus, several injured
A car collided with a Pierce County bus on Tuesday morning, resulting in several injuries, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a car traveling eastbound on 38th Street made a right turn to go southbound on Pacific Avenue, striking the rear tire of the bus.
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
