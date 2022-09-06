ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.3 Big Kat

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#The New York State Fair
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Syracuse.com

First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?

It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
AGRICULTURE
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
seenbyamy.com

The Best Places To Visit In Upstate New York In Fall!

Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches galore, festivals, mountainsides ablaze with color — there is no...
TRAVEL
newyorkupstate.com

The fine line higher-ed must walk when providing cannabis courses

The conflict between state laws legalizing marijuana and federal statute that prohibits it creates unique complications, and higher education cannabis programs occupy a uniquely fraught space on this legal minefield. New York’s colleges and universities have been offering courses on the horticulture, business and other aspects of cannabis for years,...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy