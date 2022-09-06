Read full article on original website
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Upstate NY waterway ranked #1 in U.S. for bass fishing by Bassmaster Magazine
The St. Lawrence River is the best spot in the U.S. for bass fishing, according to Bassmaster Magazine’s just-released rankings of the ‘100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022.’. The last time New York’s frontier fishery ranked No. 1 for bass fishing was in 2019. Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River No. 4 in 2021.
54 new businesses in Central New York include computer repair and a tailor
There was a surge in business filings as Labor Day approached, with 54 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-three of them were filed in Onondaga County and 17 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Five businesses filed to discontinue operations in Onondaga County.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
The crowds, the food, the weather and the Wobble: 9 takeaways from the 2022 NY State Fair
Coming out of the pandemic, returning to a 13-day format and breaking in a new fair director: There was a lot going on over the last two weeks at the New York State Fair. And of course there were new over-the-top foods, new over-the-top drinks and a new ride that literally took you over-the-top (and upside-down).
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
New York Has Been Invaded By These 5 Species! Which Ones Must Die?
Invasive Species are crawling, growing and killing all over New York State. These unwanted plants, insects and animals are causing damage and devastation from the Sound to Canada. How did they get here? What can we do about them?. Here are 5 of New York's more devastating invasive species. Have...
Geese, bears, some deer: See dates and rules for New York’s hunting seasons beginning this month
As summer winds down, several hunting seasons have already begun, or will soon open, across New York state. It can be hard to keep track of all the dates, restrictions, and locations, so here’s a complete breakdown with links to Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) websites for more information.
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
The Best Places To Visit In Upstate New York In Fall!
Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches galore, festivals, mountainsides ablaze with color — there is no...
The fine line higher-ed must walk when providing cannabis courses
The conflict between state laws legalizing marijuana and federal statute that prohibits it creates unique complications, and higher education cannabis programs occupy a uniquely fraught space on this legal minefield. New York’s colleges and universities have been offering courses on the horticulture, business and other aspects of cannabis for years,...
