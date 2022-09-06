Read full article on original website
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
Mobile robots in auto manufacturing need to analyze their environment – here’s how
Autonomous mobile robots are becoming essential to modern manufacturing, as they are gradually replacing traditional materials handling systems like conveyors, forklifts and of course, humans. This is especially true in the automotive industry, which — due to its own evolving nature — needs added flexibility and transparency to help build the cars of tomorrow.
Expanded Family of Packaged GaN FETs Offers Footprint Compatible Solutions to Optimize Performance vs. Cost While Increasing Power Density and Improving Thermal Performance
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) introduces the 100 V, 3.8 mOhm EPC2306 GaN FET, offering higher performance and smaller solution size for high power density applications including DC-DC conversion, AC/DC chargers, solar optimizers and microinverters, motor drives, and Class D Audio. EPC, the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power...
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
Datanomix, ProShop ERP delivering automated job costing for precision manufacturers
Datanomix, the leader in Automated Production Intelligence, and ProShop ERP, a supplier of digital manufacturing management systems, announced a partnership to help manufacturers deliver more insights from their operational data. The new feature delivers automated job costing analytics comparing ProShop target takt times for part production to actual part performance at the machine. The ability to compare ProShop targets to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks offers complete clarity on gross margin performance on a per part basis relative to machining operations while highlighting where the greatest opportunities for margin improvement exist.
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
BAE Systems provides enhanced GPS technology for F-15 Eagle fighters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a $13 million contract for advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to protect U.S. F-15E aircraft from GPS signal jamming and spoofing. The company’s Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR) will ensure the reliability of military GPS systems for aircraft operating in challenging signal environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005044/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Global Satellite IoT Subscriber Base to Reach 21.2 million by 2026, says Berg Insight
According to a new research report from specialist IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 3.9 million in 2021. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3 percent to reach 21.2 million units in 2026. Only about 10 percent of the Earth’s surface has access to terrestrial connectivity services which leaves a massive opportunity for satellite IoT communications. Satellite connectivity provides a complement to terrestrial cellular and non-cellular networks in remote locations, especially useful for applications in agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction and governments. Both incumbent satellite operators and more than two dozen new initiatives are now betting on the IoT connectivity market. This new study covers a total of 44 satellite IoT operators.
Lunaphore and Nucleai announce a partnership to provide AI-powered spatial biology analysis to accelerate drug development
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, and Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology transforming precision medicine by unlocking the power of pathology data, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005132/en/ FS Human Lung Carcinoma - 4 markers displayed out of a 32plex, CD38 (magenta), NaKATPase (red), LaminB1 (green), aSMA (turquoise), performed on COMET™ [Photo credit: Lunaphore]
ARC, Inc. Expands Conditions-Based Maintenance Project with the U.S. Marine Corps
Groundbreaking U.S.-Based IoT Company Begins Data Integration with USMC Maintenance Systems. Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announced today a contract award intended to further scale its conditions-based maintenance platform for U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) crew-served weapons. This new award will integrate ARC's flagship product with USMC enterprise maintenance system data to gain deeper sustainment insights, create a seamless user experience, and implement resilient system security.
Lightspeed introduces new pilot headset with built-in CO sensors
Lightspeed Aviation has introduced Delta Zulu, a new ANR aviation headset that includes a built-in carbon monoxide sensor, as well as a built-in audio equalization system that adjusts audio output to compensate for hearing loss. The built-in carbon monoxide measures carbon monoxide levels in the cockpit any time the headset...
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Advancis will integrate Quanergy 3D LiDAR-based solutions into its WinGuard physical security information management (PSIM) software and the Advancis Open Platform (AOP). This will enable enhanced perimeter intrusion detection and people-counting applications for joint customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006129/en/ Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software (Graphic: Business Wire)
ADVA introduces new 10G edge device for outdoor environments
MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 150-XO106, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet services in challenging environments. The highly versatile edge demarcation device is compact and temperature-hardened, making it ideal for deployment in space-restricted locations and harsh outdoor conditions. Requiring no cabinet or cooling, it can be easily deployed on walls, poles and cell towers. The feature-rich solution includes advanced OAM capabilities, supports precise synchronization and fully integrates with ADVA’s Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for simple network management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005912/en/ ADVA’s new rugged demarcation device delivers 10G services wherever they’re needed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Langh Ship Orders Feeder Ships that will Help Pioneer New Technologies
Langh Ship, based in Finland, ordered a new generation of highly efficient feeder containerships which will also be used to pioneer new technologies designed for the future challenges of the shipping industry. In addition to being specifically designed for the challenges of the Northern European market, including an ice-class hull, the vessels will incorporate advanced technologies from the shipping company’s sister organization Langh Tech. With orders such as this, European feeder ships are at the front of the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Optical thin film coated organic nonlinear crystal for efficient terahertz wave generation
In the process of terahertz (THz) wave generation via optical rectification of infrared femtosecond pulses in a non-linear optical crystal, the power of terahertz wave is directly proportional to the square of the optical pump power. Therefore, high power terahertz wave can be generated using a high power femtosecond laser provided that the crystal has both high laser induced damage threshold and optical non-linear coefficient. However, a significant amount of pump power is lost in this process due to the Fresnel's reflection at the air-crystal boundary. In this paper, we numerically and experimentally demonstrate that the coat of optical thin film called Cytop on the 4-N, N-dimethylamino-4'-N'-methyl-stilbazolium tosylate (DAST) crystal effectively reduces the reflection loss of pump power, thereby increasing the THz wave emission efficiency of the DAST crystal. We found that the average power of THz wave emitted by the thin film coated crystal is about 28% higher than the THz power emitted by the uncoated crystal when an equal amount of laser power is used. The thin film coated DAST crystals can be used not only in terahertz measurement systems but also in optical devices such as modulators and waveguides.
In photos: Journey to the center of a quantum computer
IBM takes PopSci inside their quantum computer world. Charlotte HuA fantastic voyage into the cold inner workings of a mystical modern machine.
An integrated magneto-optic modulator for cryogenic applications
Superconducting circuits can operate at higher energy efficiencies than their room-temperature counterparts and have the potential to enable large-scale control and readout of quantum computers. However, the required interface with room-temperature electronics creates difficulties in scaling up such cryogenic systems. One option is to use optical fibres as a medium in conjunction with fast optical modulators that can be efficiently driven by electrical signals at low temperatures. However, as superconducting circuits are current operated with low impedances, they interface poorly with conventional electro-optical modulators. Here we report an integrated current-driven modulator that is based on the magneto-optic effect and can operate at temperatures as low as 4"‰K. The device combines a magneto-optic garnet crystal with a silicon waveguide resonator and integrates an electromagnet to modulate the refractive index of the garnet. The modulator offers data rates of up to 2"‰Gbps with an energy consumption below 4"‰pJ per bit of transferred information, which could be reduced to less than 50"‰fJ per bit by replacing dissipative electrodes with superconductors and optimizing the geometric parameters.
HAL-L&T consortium bags Rs 860 crore contract for PSLV
Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) HAL-L&T consortium has bagged Rs 860 crore contract for end-to-end realisation of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) over a period of four years from the NewsSpace India Limited (NSIL). The contract was exchanged on Monday between HAL and NSIL during the inaugural session of the...
