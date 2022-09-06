Google Maps' new feature that was launched in the US last fall is expanding to other territories too. In October 2021, Google Maps introduced a functional new feature that provided eco-friendly directions for its users that would consider traffic congestion and fuel economy. It's a helpful feature, especially in the midst of a fuel crisis that recently sent prices skyrocketing in the US. Now, Google is expanding this very feature to "nearly 40" countries in Europe, which has also been impacted by the rise in fuel prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

