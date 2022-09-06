ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
itechpost.com

Instagram Removes Some Shopping Features To Focus on Direct Ad Revenue

Instagram is rolling back some of its shopping features. The social media company informed its staff recently that the platform is shifting its priorities in e-commerce. Instagram announced that they will be pulling back several Instagram shopping features as they head toward designing a shopping product that is less personalized.
itechpost.com

Apple Charges Different Prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Depending on the Market

Apple is selling the iPhone 14 Pro at different prices. Apple just recently held Far Out, its own launching event where the company introduced its newest products. During the event, Apple unveiled one of its most-awaited products, one that has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro.
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Benzinga

China's E-commerce Giant Pinduoduo Makes US Debut, Intensifies Rivalry With Amazon

Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD quietly launched in the U.S., aiming to crack an Amazon.com Inc AMZN-dominated market, Nikkei Asia reports. China's fast-fashion heavyweight Shein also made inroads in the market. Pinduoduo kept a very low profile launch of Temu, the first overseas expansion of the Tencent Holding Ltd...
itechpost.com

Google Maps' Eco-friendly Directions Expands to Europe, Offers Route Calculations Based on Vehicle Type

Google Maps' new feature that was launched in the US last fall is expanding to other territories too. In October 2021, Google Maps introduced a functional new feature that provided eco-friendly directions for its users that would consider traffic congestion and fuel economy. It's a helpful feature, especially in the midst of a fuel crisis that recently sent prices skyrocketing in the US. Now, Google is expanding this very feature to "nearly 40" countries in Europe, which has also been impacted by the rise in fuel prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
itechpost.com

Steve Jobs' Daughter Trolls Apple Over iPhone 14 Release

Even the Apple founder's daughter was left wondering what the differences between the iPhone 14 and 13 were. Apple fans can now pre-order the much coveted iPhone 14 on Friday, September 9, after the company officially unveiled it during Wednesday's "Far Out" event in Cupertino, California. But like thousands of people on the internet, one person was left to wonder what groundbreaking innovation Apple has made in the 14th iteration of the iconic iPhone: Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve.
itechpost.com

Xbox Series X/S Gets Noise Suppression Feature

Background noise is now a thing of the past for attendees of parties and chats on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Xbox Series X/S gamers who can no longer tolerate background noise in parties and chats can now rest easy with the gaming company's new update. In an update released on Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled a new noise suppression feature for Xbox Series X/S users, which can remove noise during party chats so gamers are no longer forced to listen to clicks, heavy breathing, or background music.
forkast.news

Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade now live despite concerns

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, has successfully completed its final upgrade ahead of the long-awaited Merge around, though some early technical issues have watchers nervous. Known as “Bellatrix,” this upgrade brought Ethereum’s consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, into a ready state for the Merge which is slated to occur...
The Independent

Narendra Modi leads India in mourning Queen, remembering ‘a stalwart of our times’

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, along with president Draupadi Murmu, extended their condolences and tributes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “a stalwart of our times”. The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday afternoon aged 96 after serving 70 years as Britain’s head of the state, the longest in the monarchy’s history.The Indian government on Friday announced a day of state mourning on 11 September as "a mark of respect" for the Queen. On the day, the national flag will be at half-mast throughout the country and there will be no official entertainment,...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Completes Bellatrix in Final Pre-Merge Update

Bellatrix is Ethereum’s final upgrade before “the Merge.”. Ethereum just completed its final update ahead of “the Merge.”. The number two blockchain’s latest hardfork, dubbed Bellatrix, launched at epoch 144,896 Tuesday, bringing the network one step closer to its long-awaited Merge upgrade. Prysmatic Labs developer Terence Tsao, The Daily Gwei host Anthony Sassano, and several other prominent Ethereum community members took to Twitter to celebrate the update as it shipped.
