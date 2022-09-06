ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Alloy Therapeutics Hires People Executive Trier Bryant as President of Venture Studio, 82VS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy's affiliated venture studio. Trier is a strategic executive leader with distinctive tech, Wall Street, and military experience spanning 15 years, and brings a people-first approach to leading and scaling the 82VS team and ecosystem of startup companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

University subject profile: sociology and social policy

This degree is about developing an understanding of crucial issues within public life. You will look at how people think and how they behave. It is very much about trying to understand how society operates and why. Subjects covered include global inequality, homelessness, housing policies, gender, human rights, conflict, racism, ethnicity and crime. Certain universities have a local, real-life approach. At Plymouth University, students spend time immersed on the city streets, working with local support groups and projects.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Harvard#College#Haldane Davies Appointed#Business Development
TheConversationAU

Governments are making nursing degrees cheaper or 'free' – these plans are not going to help attract more students

Australian politicians like the idea that cheap nursing courses can increase the number of nurses, one of Australia’s most in-demand occupations over the next five years. As of 2021, the previous federal government cut nursing student contributions by 40% to just under A$4,000 a year. The Victorian government is going a step further, temporarily covering tuition costs for nursing and midwifery undergraduate degrees. As Premier Daniel Andrews describes the move, it is part of “building an army of homegrown health workers to care for Victorians”. Neither policy is likely to have much impact on the numbers of students who start nursing...
JOBS
allnurses.com

Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information

Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
EDUCATION

