Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
Man shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim was killed by gunfire. No more information was immediately available. This...
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock
BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
Police make arrest after two attempted kidnappings in North Baton Rouge
Multiple law enforcement officers chased after a wanted man in Livingston Parish Tuesday, ending in a crash along I-12.
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help
St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
