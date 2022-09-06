ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming

Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia

Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
