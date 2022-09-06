Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming
Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia
Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas
West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.
What Kansas HC Lance Leipold Had to Say About WVU
The head coach of the Jayhawks is ready for week two.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
Neal Brown Provides Injury Updates from Pitt Game
The latest on the health of the Mountaineers.
bellaireathletics.com
Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!
The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
wvsportsnow.com
This Week: WVU HC Bob Huggins to be Officially Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
This weekend, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will be officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be presented by WVU legends and hall of famers Jerry West and Rod Thorn. The 68-year-old received the honor of being selected back in March. “I’m a son...
smokingmusket.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Anchor who had stroke on live TV used to work at WBOY
Julie Chin, an anchor at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has gone viral in the last week after she had the beginning of a stroke on live TV, but she also is a former member of the WBOY family in Clarksburg.
weelunk.com
You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling
Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
Restaurant Road Trip: Brownie House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to the Brownie House in Morgantown for some hand-crafted gourmet brownies. Its location in the Seneca Center has only been open since May 2022, but co-owner Karen Higgins has been baking her family recipe for West Virginians much longer than that. […]
The Dominion Post
25 teams tee off in the 10th Annual Golf FORE Life tournament, raise $9K for Life Educational Trust Fund
Twenty-five teams saw action at the 10th Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament held on an overcast with few sprinkles kind-of-July day at Preston Country Club in Kingwood. The tournament raise. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
UPDATE: Missing man last seen leaving Alderson Broaddus University found
A man who is in need of medical attention and who was last seen at Alderson Broaddus University is missing and may be attempting to walk to Pennsylvania, according to the Philippi Police Department.
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
