Scattered showers overnight before dry Wednesday

NOW: Scattered showers overnight subside before a dry Wednesday.

NEXT: Drying out Wednesday afternoon with cool temps and breezy conditions. Gust up to 25-30 mph are possible. Thursday brings sunshine with temps in the 80s expected this weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rain will subside early tomorrow morning. Sunshine returns Thursday into the weekend with temps in the 80s.

Overnight: Scattered showers, cool and damp. Lows near 62.

Wednesday: Lingering scattered showers, unseasonably cool and breezy. Highs near 72. Lows near 65.

Thursday: Brighter, warm and comfy. Highs near 80. Lows near 65.

Friday: Loads of sunshine, warm and refreshing. Highs near 82. Lows near 66.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 84. Lows near 68.

Sunday: Partly sunny, dry and warm. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm and chance of showers. Highs near 80. Lows near 67.