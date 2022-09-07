ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers overnight before dry Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fwFX_0hjn0H3c00

NOW: Scattered showers overnight subside before a dry Wednesday.

NEXT: Drying out Wednesday afternoon with cool temps and breezy conditions. Gust up to 25-30 mph are possible. Thursday brings sunshine with temps in the 80s expected this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axMoJ_0hjn0H3c00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rain will subside early tomorrow morning. Sunshine returns Thursday into the weekend with temps in the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OY0CZ_0hjn0H3c00

Overnight: Scattered showers, cool and damp. Lows near 62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhgzE_0hjn0H3c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJ8c9_0hjn0H3c00

Wednesday: Lingering scattered showers, unseasonably cool and breezy. Highs near 72. Lows near 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaBS7_0hjn0H3c00

Thursday: Brighter, warm and comfy. Highs near 80. Lows near 65.

Friday: Loads of sunshine, warm and refreshing. Highs near 82. Lows near 66.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs near 84. Lows near 68.

Sunday: Partly sunny, dry and warm. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm and chance of showers. Highs near 80. Lows near 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ib5RO_0hjn0H3c00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drying#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Possible heavy rain overnight into tomorrow

NOW: Moderate to heavy rain likely overnight. Isolated flash flooding possible into Tuesday morning. NEXT: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant Wednesday into Friday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s to low-80s. Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says upcoming cool and crisp nights will give NYC the autumn feel with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: 2 people shot in Bedford Park, one person in custody

The NYPD says two people were shot Monday afternoon in Bedford Park. The incident took place at the intersection of Decatur Avenue and E. Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, with several blocks closed off as police are investigating the situation. Police have one person in custody in connection to the...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Driver hits utility pole and tree in Dutchess County

A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing his pick-up truck in Dutchess County on Sunday. The Rhinebeck Fire Department along with EMS crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The truck left the road, hit a utility pole and then a tree, officials say. The...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

106K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy