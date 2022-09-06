ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allrecipes.com

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Food & Wine

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Finally Debut the Same Day the Beloved Menu Item Makes Its Return

So much of life is timing, and earlier this year, Taco Bell really seemed to capture the moment: With the help of celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the chain capitalized on diehard fans' desire to bring back the discontinued Mexican Pizza, culminating not only with the menu item's return but also the announcement that Taco Bell had sponsored a musical to celebrate the event.
ComicBook

Taco Bell Sets Premiere Date for Dolly Parton's Mexican Pizza Musical

Taco Bell will soon usher in the return of its Mexican Pizza in a big way. With the fan-favorite item set to return just under two weeks from now, the fast-food chain announced Friday the item will be returning to menus the same as it releases Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.
ComicBook

Taco Bell's Bringing Back One of Its Most Controversial Items

After a year-long hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back its Grilled Cheese Burrito, causing a bit of a kerfuffle in social media channels. Though burritos aren't something new to the franchise, the grilled cheese variety ups the game by covering the outside of the burrito with melted cheese before being grilled crispy. Now that it's back, Taco Bell fiends are split down the middle on how to react.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
Mashed

Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Are In An Uproar Over Its Mini Beef Tacos

With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite

Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
TheStreet

Burger King's Menu Goes Big With its New Burger

Once they find a winning formula that customers react positively to, most fast food brands tend to stick with it. For McDonald's (MCD) , that's meant classic burgers like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder, which have been around since the '60s and '70s respectively. Restaurant Brand International's (QSR) Burger...
insideedition.com

Unique Maternity Shoot Themes Over the Years Have Included Taco Bell and Aliens

These are some unique and unusual photoshoots. In 2018, Todd and Nicole were expecting a little bundle of joy. They celebrated with an alien-themed photo shoot. In 2018, mom-to-be Kristen had her maternity photoshoot at her favorite fast food joint — Taco Bell. In 2017, a photographer reunited a deployed father-to-be with his wife 7,000 miles away in a unique way. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
