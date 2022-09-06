ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor promises 'thorough report' on arsenic in NYCHA water

For five days, the nearly 4,000 residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village have been unable to use their tap water, which last week tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic. What You Need To Know. For a fifth straight day, residents of the Jacob Riis Houses...
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
New York State Ends Mask Mandates on Trains, Transit

(Reuters) -New York state on Wednesday ended a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles, Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Starting today masks will be optional," Hochul said at a news conference, citing recent revised...
