Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Morning Briefing: Flash flood warning in effect; NYCHA water tests negative for arsenic
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms are in store Tuesday morning and afternoon. A flash flood warning and travel advisory are in effect with more rain expected on a single day than in all of August. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar.
NY1
Mayor promises 'thorough report' on arsenic in NYCHA water
For five days, the nearly 4,000 residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village have been unable to use their tap water, which last week tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic. What You Need To Know. For a fifth straight day, residents of the Jacob Riis Houses...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
US News and World Report
New York State Ends Mask Mandates on Trains, Transit
(Reuters) -New York state on Wednesday ended a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles, Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Starting today masks will be optional," Hochul said at a news conference, citing recent revised...
Comments / 0