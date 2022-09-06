Read full article on original website
Mr. know it all
2d ago
oh my God liberals trying to spread more fear the ever looming 9.0 earthquake oh my God people were all going to die. when will the trash Democrats stop it with the lies?
Reply(2)
4
Related
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
Watch live: Oregon wildfire risk updates from Gov. Kate Brown at 3 p.m.
Gov. Kate Brown will give a live-streamed update about Oregon wildfire risk at 3 p.m. today. Brown and others give an update on the wildfire situation in Oregon, provide information on how the state and partners are preparing and responding, and share information on how Oregonians can be prepared, according to a press release about the news conference. She will be joined by representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Portland General Electric, and PacifiCorp, Brown’s office said.
How to prepare for potential power shutoffs
Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
kptv.com
PGE warning 30,000 Oregonians of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – In the footsteps of Pacific Power’s announcement, PGE is warning roughly 30,000 customers that they may be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. PGE said Wednesday evening it’s monitoring weather factors like wind speed, temperature, humidity, dryness of trees and brush, and information from local fire agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
WWEEK
Oregon Electrical Utilities Warn of Power Outages to Prevent Wildfires, Including in Portland’s West Hills
Fearing a repeat of the downed power lines that sparked catastrophic fires in the Cascades two years ago, Oregon’s two largest electrical utilities are preparing to turn off power lines across the state as high winds approach this weekend. Portland General Electric says it will turn off the power...
kptv.com
Wildfire prevention: Oregon power companies prepare to cut electricity
WELCHES Ore. (KPTV) - With winds picking up this week there could be cause for concern in mountain communities. Places that lost power just two years ago due to wildfire dangers are bracing for the possibility once more. Store owners in the area say they’ve been lucky so far, but...
ijpr.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
KOMO News
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 8, 2022
Wildfires continue to rage throughout Oregon, prompting a Fire Weather Watch this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
Government Technology
Oregon Begins First Phase of Unemployment System Upgrades
(TNS) — The first phase of the Oregon Employment Department’s long-delayed technology upgrade went live Tuesday. The initial phase, called Frances Online, only serves employers filing payroll reports. The broader computer upgrade is on schedule but won’t begin serving jobless Oregonians until 2024. The employment department’s computers...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
KATU.com
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in Western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
Comments / 7