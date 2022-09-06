ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 7

Mr. know it all
2d ago

oh my God liberals trying to spread more fear the ever looming 9.0 earthquake oh my God people were all going to die. when will the trash Democrats stop it with the lies?

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Oregonian

Watch live: Oregon wildfire risk updates from Gov. Kate Brown at 3 p.m.

Gov. Kate Brown will give a live-streamed update about Oregon wildfire risk at 3 p.m. today. Brown and others give an update on the wildfire situation in Oregon, provide information on how the state and partners are preparing and responding, and share information on how Oregonians can be prepared, according to a press release about the news conference. She will be joined by representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Portland General Electric, and PacifiCorp, Brown’s office said.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

PGE warning 30,000 Oregonians of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – In the footsteps of Pacific Power’s announcement, PGE is warning roughly 30,000 customers that they may be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather. PGE said Wednesday evening it’s monitoring weather factors like wind speed, temperature, humidity, dryness of trees and brush, and information from local fire agencies.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Wildfire prevention: Oregon power companies prepare to cut electricity

WELCHES Ore. (KPTV) - With winds picking up this week there could be cause for concern in mountain communities. Places that lost power just two years ago due to wildfire dangers are bracing for the possibility once more. Store owners in the area say they’ve been lucky so far, but...
ijpr.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oem#Oregonians
The Oregonian

Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames

Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Government Technology

Oregon Begins First Phase of Unemployment System Upgrades

(TNS) — The first phase of the Oregon Employment Department’s long-delayed technology upgrade went live Tuesday. The initial phase, called Frances Online, only serves employers filing payroll reports. The broader computer upgrade is on schedule but won’t begin serving jobless Oregonians until 2024. The employment department’s computers...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy