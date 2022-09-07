Light rain continues through Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says rain is expected to continue into Wednesday. He says the next chance for rain is on Friday.
WHAT'S NEW: On-and-off rain expected Wednesday morning.
WHAT'S NEXT: Cool and mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look great. Next chance for rain is likely Monday.
FORECAST :
WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then peeks of sunshine later in the day. Highs in the low-70s. Lows in the low-60s.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. Nice. Highs in the upper-70s. Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, but not humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.
SUNDAY: Sun, with more clouds. A stray shower is possible. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.
MONDAY: Warm with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.
