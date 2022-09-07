ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light rain continues through Wednesday morning

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2z5k_0hjmSbU000

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says rain is expected to continue into Wednesday. He says the next chance for rain is on Friday.

WHAT'S NEW: On-and-off rain expected Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cool and mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look great. Next chance for rain is likely Monday.

FORECAST :
WEDNESDAY:  Morning showers, then peeks of sunshine later in the day.  Highs in the low-70s. Lows in the low-60s.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. Nice. Highs in the upper-70s. Lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, but not humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Sun, with more clouds. A stray shower is possible. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Warm with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhjTD_0hjmSbU000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BA2yh_0hjmSbU000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRgi9_0hjmSbU000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMk8p_0hjmSbU000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6GAZ_0hjmSbU000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PlS1_0hjmSbU000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVlyt_0hjmSbU000

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Meteorologist
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News 12

Police: Mother, child in stroller struck by pickup truck on Route 36

A mother pushing a stroller and her child were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, Hazlet police say. The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Route 36 between Laurel and Palmer avenues. Security video obtained by News 12 New Jersey showed that the mother was...
HAZLET, NJ
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy