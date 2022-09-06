ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?​

MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
MADISON, WI
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Iowa?

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself before looking it up. While it should be noted some states are much more strict than others, not all states make it illegal to collect rainwater. Today we are going to see the state of Iowa's stance on the matter.
IOWA STATE
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
WISCONSIN STATE
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Says No

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

