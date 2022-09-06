ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival

If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
Sigourney Weaver
Laura Poitras
Joel Edgerton
Nan Goldin
The Independent

Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All. Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one...
WWD

Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.  On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
IndieWire

After Telluride and Venice, the Oscar Best Picture Race Remains Wide Open

Is this what normal looks like? A year after Telluride launched “King Richard,” “Belfast” and “Power of the Dog,” the festival was a quieter affair with fewer stars and more challenging movies. It’s also the year that the Academy reinstated its theatrical requirement for Oscar eligibility — and in 2022, it’s harder than ever to bring theater audiences to challenging movies. Existential challenges aside, the festivals are already finding their favorites and several titles will continue to build their presence with stops in Toronto, New York, London, and more. Here are some of the key narratives that will grow in the...
Daily Mail

Tessa Thompson shows off her impeccable style in a dazzling fishnet ensemble while debuting her new lighter locks at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks. She...
Variety

Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’

The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” when complimented on her look by a journalist. Swinton expressed that it was an honor later during the conference as well. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, “The Eternal...
Deadline

‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival

Hollywood’s glory days were on full display Thursday as the cast of Blonde, with star Ana de Armas resplendent in a pink full-length gown, walked the red carpet before the film premiered in the Palazzo del Cinema at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery. ‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik & Ana De Armas Sensed Ghost Of Marilyn Monroe While Making Biopic – Venice Other stars on hand for the Lido festivities included Adrien Brody, who plays Marilyn Monroe’s husband Arthur Miller; Bobby Cannavale, who plays her husband Joe DiMaggio; and Julianne Nicholson, who plays her mother. Venice...
AFP

Spielberg off to Toronto as film festival hails LGBTQ 'breakthrough year'

Steven Spielberg will lead a host of Hollywood A-listers across the border to Toronto this week for North America's biggest film festival, which organizers say will celebrate a breakthrough year for LGBTQ cinema. "There's a breakthrough this year... you're seeing LGBTQ stories being told in maybe places that they haven't been before, and in a much more mainstream way," said Bailey. 
