Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?
Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
Penelope Cruz shows off her toned physique in a halter-neck dress with quirky chequered flag print at the Venice Film Festival photocall for L'immensità
She's back at the Venice Film Festival to promote another new release. And Penelope Cruz showed off her effortlessly chic sense of style as she posed at the photocall for the new movie L'immensita on Sunday afternoon. The actress looked gorgeous in a bold print dress as she promoted the...
Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country. The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the...
Brendan Fraser gets emotional after 6-minute standing ovation for 'The Whale' at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser has entered the Oscars chat, thanks to his performance in "The Whale."
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival
If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
Florence Pugh Will Not Attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference at Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh is further limiting her promotional press for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” as the actress will not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where it’s having its world premiere, TheWrap has learned. Pugh will...
Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All. Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one...
Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022
Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival. On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
After Telluride and Venice, the Oscar Best Picture Race Remains Wide Open
Is this what normal looks like? A year after Telluride launched “King Richard,” “Belfast” and “Power of the Dog,” the festival was a quieter affair with fewer stars and more challenging movies. It’s also the year that the Academy reinstated its theatrical requirement for Oscar eligibility — and in 2022, it’s harder than ever to bring theater audiences to challenging movies. Existential challenges aside, the festivals are already finding their favorites and several titles will continue to build their presence with stops in Toronto, New York, London, and more. Here are some of the key narratives that will grow in the...
Armie Hammer Doc Premieres on Same Day as Timothée Chalamet Cannibal Film
As Timothée Chalamet's new film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, premieres in Venice, his "Call Me by Your Name" co-star's familial dirty laundry will air on TV.
Tessa Thompson shows off her impeccable style in a dazzling fishnet ensemble while debuting her new lighter locks at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson showed off her impeccable style as she attended the Blonde premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 38, looked incredible in a fishnet ensemble with a stylish hood feature as she graced the red carpet while debuting her new lighter blonde locks. She...
Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’
The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” when complimented on her look by a journalist. Swinton expressed that it was an honor later during the conference as well. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, “The Eternal...
‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Hollywood’s glory days were on full display Thursday as the cast of Blonde, with star Ana de Armas resplendent in a pink full-length gown, walked the red carpet before the film premiered in the Palazzo del Cinema at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery. ‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik & Ana De Armas Sensed Ghost Of Marilyn Monroe While Making Biopic – Venice Other stars on hand for the Lido festivities included Adrien Brody, who plays Marilyn Monroe’s husband Arthur Miller; Bobby Cannavale, who plays her husband Joe DiMaggio; and Julianne Nicholson, who plays her mother. Venice...
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman look loved-up at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Adrien Brody cut a dapper figure as he walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with partner Georgina Chapman at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 49, wore a black suit which he teamed with a matching shirt as he posed alongside...
Spielberg off to Toronto as film festival hails LGBTQ 'breakthrough year'
Steven Spielberg will lead a host of Hollywood A-listers across the border to Toronto this week for North America's biggest film festival, which organizers say will celebrate a breakthrough year for LGBTQ cinema. "There's a breakthrough this year... you're seeing LGBTQ stories being told in maybe places that they haven't been before, and in a much more mainstream way," said Bailey.
Mia Goth shows off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown at the Venice Film Festival... amid husband Shia LaBeouf's various controversies
Mia Goth turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the Pearl premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The actress, 28, showed off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown which featured an intricately patterned lace portion that fell to her feet. The performer's...
