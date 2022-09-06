ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week

Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids

In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Department Partners With Gathering Place For Water Rescue Drills

Tulsa’s firefighters are better prepared to do water rescues after performing three days of water rescue drills this week at Gathering Place. Captain Terry Sivadon from the Tulsa Fire Department acted as the victim in a scenario where firefighters rescued him from a water related incident. "You never know...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Innovative Teacher: Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Corey Maker, a 9th grade Oklahoma History and Osage Language teacher at Bartlesville High School. Mr. Maker is phenomenal at coming up with projects and assignments...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

36 Degrees North Renovating Historic Warehouse In Downtown Tulsa

A place that helps entrepreneurs plans to renovate a downtown warehouse to create even more space to help people start their businesses. 36 Degrees North said this means all three Tulsa locations will soon be in one building. A warehouse that was once the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company will...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Says 4-Year-Old Victim In Pryor Crash Taken Off Life-Support

A four-year-old boy has been taken off of life-support after being injured in a crash in Pryor last week. Four-year-old Sevyn, his three siblings and their mother were driving from New York to Dallas. They were stopped at a stoplight in Pryor when their van was hit by a semi.
PRYOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Disability
news9.com

Thieves Steal Trailer From Jenks Man For 2nd Time In 5 Years

Law enforcement in Oklahoma said trailer thefts have reached epidemic levels. And a Jenks man agrees. He had a trailer stolen five years ago and again last week. He said the most recent trailer stolen from him was owned for less than 30 minutes. Bob Archer bought a new trailer...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Man In Custody After Firing A Gun Several Times On His Porch

A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he was firing gunshots from his porch near Haskell Place and Delaware Avenue. Police responded to the call just before noon and say that they set up a perimeter because the man wasn’t listening to demands. He did eventually surrender to police and was placed under arrest. Police say no one was injured during the shooting and it's not clear why he opened fire.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Good Samaritan Helps Man Escape Early-Morning House Fire

A Good Samaritan helped a man escape from his burning home on Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Firefighters. According to fire crews, a blaze broke out at a Tulsa home near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews say a person, who was passing by the home at the time, spotted the fire and woke up the man who was living there. Crews say the man and his dog were both able to escape the blaze safely.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled After 75-Year-Old Woman Located

--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Patsy Stone by the Tulsa Police Department. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown blouse just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near 9607 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Stone drives a red 2017 Chevy Cruze with Oklahoma license plate...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting

Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

36 Degrees North To Renovate Warehouse In The Tulsa Arts District

36 Degrees North is renovating a warehouse in the Tulsa Arts District. This space, located along North Cheyenne, has been vacant for more than 20 years and once housed the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company. The two-year project will offer co-working space, private offices and more for local innovators and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy