Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week
Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
Tulsa Fire Department Partners With Gathering Place For Water Rescue Drills
Tulsa’s firefighters are better prepared to do water rescues after performing three days of water rescue drills this week at Gathering Place. Captain Terry Sivadon from the Tulsa Fire Department acted as the victim in a scenario where firefighters rescued him from a water related incident. "You never know...
Innovative Teacher: Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School
News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Corey Maker, a 9th grade Oklahoma History and Osage Language teacher at Bartlesville High School. Mr. Maker is phenomenal at coming up with projects and assignments...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning
One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
Tulsa Firefighters: Early-Moring Fire At Vacant Home May Have Been Set Intentionally
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating a possible arson case at a vacant house near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Fire officials say someone broke a window at the vacant home and set fire to a back...
36 Degrees North Renovating Historic Warehouse In Downtown Tulsa
A place that helps entrepreneurs plans to renovate a downtown warehouse to create even more space to help people start their businesses. 36 Degrees North said this means all three Tulsa locations will soon be in one building. A warehouse that was once the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company will...
Family Says 4-Year-Old Victim In Pryor Crash Taken Off Life-Support
A four-year-old boy has been taken off of life-support after being injured in a crash in Pryor last week. Four-year-old Sevyn, his three siblings and their mother were driving from New York to Dallas. They were stopped at a stoplight in Pryor when their van was hit by a semi.
Thieves Steal Trailer From Jenks Man For 2nd Time In 5 Years
Law enforcement in Oklahoma said trailer thefts have reached epidemic levels. And a Jenks man agrees. He had a trailer stolen five years ago and again last week. He said the most recent trailer stolen from him was owned for less than 30 minutes. Bob Archer bought a new trailer...
Man In Custody After Firing A Gun Several Times On His Porch
A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he was firing gunshots from his porch near Haskell Place and Delaware Avenue. Police responded to the call just before noon and say that they set up a perimeter because the man wasn’t listening to demands. He did eventually surrender to police and was placed under arrest. Police say no one was injured during the shooting and it's not clear why he opened fire.
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
Good Samaritan Helps Man Escape Early-Morning House Fire
A Good Samaritan helped a man escape from his burning home on Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Firefighters. According to fire crews, a blaze broke out at a Tulsa home near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews say a person, who was passing by the home at the time, spotted the fire and woke up the man who was living there. Crews say the man and his dog were both able to escape the blaze safely.
Charles Page Students Plan Walk Out In Protest Of Racist Incidents
Charles Page High School students in Sand Springs plan to walk out of class following recent racist incidents in the district. The walkout will be taking place at Charles Page High School. The move comes after racist comments were made from one student to another that were then spread on...
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
Silver Alert Canceled After 75-Year-Old Woman Located
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Patsy Stone by the Tulsa Police Department. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown blouse just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near 9607 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Stone drives a red 2017 Chevy Cruze with Oklahoma license plate...
Tahlequah High School Students In Distance Learning After District Reports 'Tragic Events'
Students at Tahlequah High School will be in distance learning on Tuesday morning after the district reported "tragic events" on Monday. Details surrounding the event are currently unclear, but the Tahlequah Police Chief said that because the people involved are tribal citizens, the case is being handled by the FBI.
Renovation Costs Stalling Transformation Of Bartlesville Church Into Convention Center
A plan to repurpose an old church in downtown Bartlesville has hit a financial road block. First Christian Church closed its doors in April and gave the building to the city, but the plan to turn it into a convention center is far too expensive. "We wanted to retain some...
Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting
Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
Man Involved In Rollover Crash After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel
Tulsa Police say a man is uninjured after an early-morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to Police, the man was driving along East 71st Street and South Harvard Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Police say the driver then veered to...
36 Degrees North To Renovate Warehouse In The Tulsa Arts District
36 Degrees North is renovating a warehouse in the Tulsa Arts District. This space, located along North Cheyenne, has been vacant for more than 20 years and once housed the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company. The two-year project will offer co-working space, private offices and more for local innovators and...
