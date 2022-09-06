Read full article on original website
CPI in Poland May Stay at Two-Digit Level Through 2024, Rate-Setter Kotecki Says
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's GDP may fall in the first quarter of 2023 and inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth. The central bank raised its main...
JPMorgan Slashes EM Corporate Debt Issuance Forecast by a Third
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its forecast for developing world corporate debt issuance by a third on Monday, the latest sign of the economic pressures poorer countries are now facing. The amount of bonds emerging market companies and governments have been able to sell this year has plunged...
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
Thailand Sees 22% Drop in Investment Pledges This Year
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects overall investment applications to drop by 22% to 500 billion baht ($13.76 billion) this year after a first-half slump, its government said on Monday. The government, however, is hoping its measures to promote investment, including a long-term resident visa launched this month, will draw more...
Egypt Climate Champion Calls for New Metric on Climate Finance
CAIRO (Reuters) - Developing country climate financing needs should start being reframed at the U.N. climate summit in November, in order to move beyond the outdated – and unfulfilled - $100 billion that rich nations had pledged to deliver each year, the U.N. high-level climate champion for Egypt said.
Russia Hits Dnipropetrovsk Power Sites: Governor
(Reuters) - Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Sunday, knocking out power supplies to several towns, the region's governor said. "Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the...
Mexican President Welcomes U.S. 'Tone' on Trade Dispute as Blinken Visits
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday struck a conciliatory note on a major dispute with the United States over Mexican energy policy, saying Washington had adopted a more respectful attitude toward his position. He spoke on the same day senior U.S. officials led by...
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Iran Urges Saudi Arabia to Show Goodwill in Talks to Revive Ties
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties. "Iran will respond proportionately to any constructive action by Saudi Arabia," Kanaani told a televised news conference. Tehran...
