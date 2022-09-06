Washington High School football player Gabriel Davies was arrested for killing his Mom’s Ex-Boyfriend

Read full article on original website
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports
An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident
A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder's family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was "playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head."
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Fla. mother sentenced after 5-month-old died from repeated blows and being dropped on floor
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son, who suffered continuous abuse and neglect. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Stephanie Holly’s son, Daemon, died of blunt head trauma. The infant also endured extensive injuries over time, including a sore on Daemon’s nose and mouth, as well as "thermal injuries consistent with a cigarette burn inside his ear."
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party
It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
An Ohio man arrested after a family's doorbell camera reportedly showed him grabbing their 6-year-old daughter: 'Mommy someone tried to take me'
The surveillance video showed Ken'Adi Nash, 6, taking out the garbage when a man grabbed her hand, according to ABC's Good Morning America.
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
An Ohio man is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl while she was taking out the trash; the incident was captured on her family's Ring doorbell camera. In a clip obtained by ABC7 in Los Angeles, a man is seen approaching a...
Texas teen arrested for allegedly fatally shooting veteran who was visiting her son’s grave
KILLEEN, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a military veteran who was visiting her son’s grave. According to the Killeen Police Department, on Tuesday, March 22, at 5:03 p.m., officers received a call about a victim with gunshot wounds on the 13000 block of State Highway 195, and when they arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
"This is not only a case that is tragic, but also extremely disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in Florida.
Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons
A child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons were found shot to death last week.Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, on Aug. 3.Police officers arrived at the Sweeney...
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
The investigation of a Florida college student’s fatal shooting in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest during an attempted armed robbery led authorities to an “off-the-grid” encampment, where they were confronted by a 5-year-old with a loaded shotgun, officials said. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son
A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
South Dakota man in custody following fatal shooting at ex-girlfriend's apartment
A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend's apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday. Butler says police have...
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Washington high school football player staged disappearance to avoid murder charges, prosecutors say
A high school football player allegedly staged his own disappearance so he could evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man who had previously been in a relationship with his mother.Prosecutors say that a frantic search was launched for Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old from Washington state, when he failed to show up to practice last week.Officials said at the time that the Olympia High School student’s blood-spattered car was found abandoned with his broken phone on the floor nearby.Law enforcement announced the following day that he had been found safe, only for him to then be immediately arrested.The teenager, along...
