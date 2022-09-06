ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five Cumberland University football players were injured in a car accident after their game | One player died

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field

Emporia Public Schools won't comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the high...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy