Five Cumberland University football players were injured in a car accident after their game | One player died

Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Town Heartbroken After Football Player Dies from Injuries
The small town of Dalhart, Texas is mourning the death of a high school football player who passed away from injuries he suffered Thursday evening (9/1) during a junior varsity football game in Dimmitt, Texas. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury midway through the final quarter of the football game....
Emporia gazette.com
District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field
Emporia Public Schools won't comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the high...
Two volleyball standouts and three top football players: Vote for the Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week
Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us. You can vote for the Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday. You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device. You can make a...
Comments / 0