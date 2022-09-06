Read full article on original website
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Shooting at Florida youth football game injures four people
Four individuals reportedly sustained non-fatal injuries following a shooting at Florida youth football game. The shocking incident transpired on Sunday evening when a masked man started firing shots during the game, which led to chaotic scenes on the field. According to a report by Selim Algar of the New York...
Who should have been ranked higher in new AP poll, Florida Gators or Miami Hurricanes?
The Florida Gators are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. On the strength of a 29-26 upset victory over No. 7 Utah, the Gators made the biggest jump in the modern AP format by going from unranked to No. 12 in this week’s rankings.
Officially Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Schedule
Ladies and gentlemen, your Atlanta Falcons have officially set their 53-man roster for the 2022 season. There’s definitely been a lot of changes to this team, most notably the departure of franchise icon Matt Ryan to Indianapolis to offset Russell Gage heading to Tampa (with Julio) and Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars (which admittedly was a last-minute decision).
nfldraftdiamonds.com
National Women’s Organization is calling for the NFL to ban Jon Gruden from ever coaching again
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden would love to coach again after being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, but one of the largest Women’s Organizations in the world is calling for the NFL to ban the former coach from returning. According to NOW, National Organization for Women, they want...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
LSU's Kayshon Boutte Ghosted His Team On Instagram & He's Salty About The FSU Loss
Louisiana State University's Wide Receiver, Kayshon Boutte, deleted all of his Instagram posts following the team's loss to Florida State University on Saturday...and he wasn't the only one. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy, also Tigers Wide Receivers, did the same thing. The Tallahassee team beat Baton Rouge by one point,...
NFL agents shed light on reputation of Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz by former teammates
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz received a fresh start this season, provided with a shot to turn things around after
Bruton was a football doormat. Now, a talented running back, versatile female player and demanding coach lead a ‘culture change.’
After Trey Corbin sprinted 48 yards off left tackle for a touchdown to clinch Bruton’s 48-26 win over Surry County on Saturday, Panthers athletic director Richard Onesty turned from the microphone upon announcing it to the Bailey Field crowd and said, “The culture is changing.” Culture change? The shift in Bruton football since the fall 2019 and spring 2021 seasons to Saturday’s win is more ...
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
Former 5-Star Recruit Terrence Lewis Announces Transfer
Once a top prospect in the Class of 2021, former five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis has struggled to find playing time at UCF this year. So he's decided that he's ready to take his talents elsewhere. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Lewis announced that he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal...
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
247Sports
Three LSU football players to watch against Southern
The LSU players know the energy wasn't there from the get go in week one. None of the players could really put a finger on why that was the case but perhaps the biggest lesson they hade to learn was that it takes a four quarter kind of effort to win in the SEC. There are a multitude of players who will want to show what kind of talent they really have after disappointing performances in week one.
Expect to pay $400 for four at a Lions game
NFL games aren't cheap, but the Lions experience still costs considerably less than the league average. Driving the news: There are only eight NFL cities where fans generally pay less for a game than in Detroit, game day spending data shows. For $393, you get four of the cheapest tickets...
Lions fans think this is the year
There's tangible excitement surrounding the Lions this season after HBO's "Hard Knocks" gave fans an inside look at head coach Dan Campbell's infectious in-your-face style. "There's just never been more attention paid to this team," MLive Lions beat reporter Benjamin Raven tells Axios. "The energy is real. It's real on the field, it's real in the press room."
Popculture
ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season
ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
