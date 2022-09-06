ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Officially Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Schedule

Ladies and gentlemen, your Atlanta Falcons have officially set their 53-man roster for the 2022 season. There’s definitely been a lot of changes to this team, most notably the departure of franchise icon Matt Ryan to Indianapolis to offset Russell Gage heading to Tampa (with Julio) and Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars (which admittedly was a last-minute decision).
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
Virginian-Pilot

Bruton was a football doormat. Now, a talented running back, versatile female player and demanding coach lead a 'culture change.'

After Trey Corbin sprinted 48 yards off left tackle for a touchdown to clinch Bruton’s 48-26 win over Surry County on Saturday, Panthers athletic director Richard Onesty turned from the microphone upon announcing it to the Bailey Field crowd and said, “The culture is changing.” Culture change? The shift in Bruton football since the fall 2019 and spring 2021 seasons to Saturday’s win is more ...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Spun

Former 5-Star Recruit Terrence Lewis Announces Transfer

Once a top prospect in the Class of 2021, former five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis has struggled to find playing time at UCF this year. So he's decided that he's ready to take his talents elsewhere. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Lewis announced that he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal...
ORLANDO, FL
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: "What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?"

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Three LSU football players to watch against Southern

The LSU players know the energy wasn't there from the get go in week one. None of the players could really put a finger on why that was the case but perhaps the biggest lesson they hade to learn was that it takes a four quarter kind of effort to win in the SEC. There are a multitude of players who will want to show what kind of talent they really have after disappointing performances in week one.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Axios Detroit

Expect to pay $400 for four at a Lions game

NFL games aren't cheap, but the Lions experience still costs considerably less than the league average. Driving the news: There are only eight NFL cities where fans generally pay less for a game than in Detroit, game day spending data shows. For $393, you get four of the cheapest tickets...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Lions fans think this is the year

There's tangible excitement surrounding the Lions this season after HBO's "Hard Knocks" gave fans an inside look at head coach Dan Campbell's infectious in-your-face style. "There's just never been more attention paid to this team," MLive Lions beat reporter Benjamin Raven tells Axios. "The energy is real. It's real on the field, it's real in the press room."
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NFL

