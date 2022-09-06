The LSU players know the energy wasn't there from the get go in week one. None of the players could really put a finger on why that was the case but perhaps the biggest lesson they hade to learn was that it takes a four quarter kind of effort to win in the SEC. There are a multitude of players who will want to show what kind of talent they really have after disappointing performances in week one.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO