WHAT'S NEW: unsettled weather continues with on and off light to moderate showers, a northeast breeze, and lots of clouds through much of tomorrow.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier weather starts to arrive by Wednesday night with a big improvement for the rest of the week. The weekend looks nice, dry, and comfortably warm. We will also be keeping an eye on Earl in the tropics, expected to stay east of Bermuda, but become a major hurricane.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says scattered showers continue through Wednesday with breezy and cooler conditions.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows near 65. Sunrise: 6:26. East northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers likely. Highs near 74. Improving at night with showers tapering off. Lows near 63. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Sunset: 7:14.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Nice with highs near 78. Lows near 62.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 79. Lows near 64.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm with highs near 81. Lows near 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 82. Lows near 65