ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday with breezy and cooler conditions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: unsettled weather continues with on and off light to moderate showers, a northeast breeze, and lots of clouds through much of tomorrow.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier weather starts to arrive by Wednesday night with a big improvement for the rest of the week. The weekend looks nice, dry, and comfortably warm. We will also be keeping an eye on Earl in the tropics, expected to stay east of Bermuda, but become a major hurricane.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says scattered showers continue through Wednesday with breezy and cooler conditions.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows near 65. Sunrise: 6:26. East northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers likely. Highs near 74. Improving at night with showers tapering off. Lows near 63. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Sunset: 7:14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeXYW_0hjjiyTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb1aL_0hjjiyTC00

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Nice with highs near 78. Lows near 62.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 79. Lows near 64.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm with highs near 81. Lows near 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 82. Lows near 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XCus_0hjjiyTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVGqI_0hjjiyTC00

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Sunrise#Sunset
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Police: 3 men killed after car slams into utility pole in Brookhaven

Police say three people have been killed in a Brookhaven crash. killed in a Brookhaven crash. According to police, the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Montauk Highway. Police say the vehicle struck a utility pole, killing three males inside the car. Police have not released the identity or...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy