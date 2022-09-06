ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

101.5 KNUE

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges

When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
101.5 KNUE

Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real

These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Ranks in the Top 10 in U.S. for Number of Whataburger Locations

Texans love Whataburger. There can easily be a keyboard fight online when it comes to discussing how great or how bad Whataburger is. Personally, I love Whataburger. You could kidnap me in a white panel van with Free Whataburger on the side easily. An interesting study came out recently revolving around Whataburger and who has the best Whataburger restaurants in Texas. I'll talk less about that and more about where Tyler ranks in the United States as far as number of locations in the city.
101.5 KNUE

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts

I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
101.5 KNUE

Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

