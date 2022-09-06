Read full article on original website
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
In ’23 Luke Combs will Bring Some Texas With Him on Both U.S. & World Tours
In 2023, Luke Combs will kick off his tour in Texas, wrap up in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and there will be a couple Texas bands out there with him. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee has developed a friendship with both Cody Johnson...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
This Austin Super Tower Will Soon Be The New Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet
What's the old saying? "Everything is bigger in Texas." Yeah, we're all familiar with it. Maybe a new saying should be "everything gets bigger and bigger in Texas." Did you hear Austin, TX will soon be home to our state's largest building. For those not up to date on Texas...
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
You’ll Never Guess What is The ’22 Most Misspelled Word in Texas
Not to brag, but I was a fourth grade spelling bee champion runner up. Maybe it was like third or fourth place, fourth grade was a long time ago. Suffice it to say I may've peaked when I was 10, long before I moved to Tyler, TX. So, what words...
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real
These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?" Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Texas Super Group, The Panhandlers, Reveal New Single is Coming on Friday
It was nearly three years ago – October 17, 2019, a day now forever etched into the annals Texas Music history – that William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann announced "The Panhandlers." All four men are products of the thriving Lubbock music...
Is It True? Only Real Texans Know Where this 2-Story Whataburger is Located
Listen, I'm going to share this because I know this is a safe place and I trust you not to make fun of young me. I've lived in Texas about 23 years now, but before I moved to the Tyler, TX area, I thought Whataburger was a made up restaurant for the movie "8 Seconds."
It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?
It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend. Seeing how...
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
Tyler, Texas Ranks in the Top 10 in U.S. for Number of Whataburger Locations
Texans love Whataburger. There can easily be a keyboard fight online when it comes to discussing how great or how bad Whataburger is. Personally, I love Whataburger. You could kidnap me in a white panel van with Free Whataburger on the side easily. An interesting study came out recently revolving around Whataburger and who has the best Whataburger restaurants in Texas. I'll talk less about that and more about where Tyler ranks in the United States as far as number of locations in the city.
You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts
I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
One Texas Mom Has Gone Viral With Her ‘How-To’ School Drop Off Tutorial
School is back in session, and, listen, you're not the only one who is getting frustrated in the car pool drop off lane. Like, everyone who does it each morning gets frustrated. But, perhaps, this Texas mom and her tips could help out the drop off at your school as well as my kids' school here in Tyler, TX.
No. 1 Machine, David Adam Byrnes Readies Brand New Album
David Adam Byrnes is getting ready to release his brand new album, Keep Up With A Cowgirl. Leading up to release day he's steadily been dropping new songs on us, but we'll get or ears around all of it come September 30th. The project features a few songs that have...
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
