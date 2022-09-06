Read full article on original website
Boys JV2 Soccer falls to Slinger 10 – 0
The KML JV2 Soccer team came out of the gates strong against the Slinger Owls, forcing several goal-scoring opportunities. After 15 minutes of scoreless play, the Owls scored. The Chargers kept their heads up as many players filled in new roles on the pitch. The Owls would go on to score seven more goals in the half.
Varsity Chargers Beat Slinger 1-0
Senior forward Char Berrittierri scored the lone goal in Tuesday’s matchup against Slinger, assisted by Senior midfielder Ethan Sprengel. Crisp passing gave the Chargers control in the first half, and speedy defense sealed the game in the second half.
Boys Varsity Pushes Past Winneconne 4-0
Chargers dominated possession of the ball and maintained suffocating pressure on the opposing half. Swift fullbacks swallowed up the few Winneconne through-balls that leaked toward the Charger goal. Seniors Rowen Mueller, Jonah DuFore, Char Birrittierri, and Junior Seth Krenek provided the difference on the scoreboard. The win primes the engine for another game this weekend.
Girls JV2 Volleyball JV2 beats Berlin 25 – 19
Your JV2 came out slow after a nine day hiatus, but were able to come together as a team and get the win. Serving made the diffeence. In set two, Katie Baakes was the strong server with nine straight points with seven aces. Set three had Natalie Nolte dialed in with eleven straight points ( 3 aces) that really had Berlin frustrated. Ashlynn Kionka led the night with four kills. Looking forward to next week with trips to Ripon, Winneconne, and Hartford. Go Chargers!
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
'If I can find a car, I'll be there:' Driver involved in scary crash ready to get back on track at Slinger Super Speedway
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slinger Super Speedway owner Todd Thelen estimates roughly 500,000 laps have been turned at "The World's Fastest Quarter Mile" since the track was repaved in 1974. During those hundreds of thousands of laps, a lot of wrecks have taken place, but not like Sunday night.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22
GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
Did You Know There’s A Bobblehead Museum & Hall of Fame In WI?
The National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame are definitely unusual attractions for Wisconsin. It's the fasting growing tourist stop in the whole state and is getting national exposure. Did You Know There's a National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame In Wisconsin?. Unless you're a bobblehead enthusiast, my guess...
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
Green Alert cancelled: Missing veteran from Greenfield found safe
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Green Alert has been issued to find a missing veteran at risk. Officials say David Matthew Joecks of Greenfield has not been seen since 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to police, Joecks left his residence on East Kilbourn Avenue for a job...
Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
