West Bend, WI

kmlchargers.com

Boys JV2 Soccer falls to Slinger 10 – 0

The KML JV2 Soccer team came out of the gates strong against the Slinger Owls, forcing several goal-scoring opportunities. After 15 minutes of scoreless play, the Owls scored. The Chargers kept their heads up as many players filled in new roles on the pitch. The Owls would go on to score seven more goals in the half.
SLINGER, WI
kmlchargers.com

Varsity Chargers Beat Slinger 1-0

Senior forward Char Berrittierri scored the lone goal in Tuesday’s matchup against Slinger, assisted by Senior midfielder Ethan Sprengel. Crisp passing gave the Chargers control in the first half, and speedy defense sealed the game in the second half.
SLINGER, WI
kmlchargers.com

Boys Varsity Pushes Past Winneconne 4-0

Chargers dominated possession of the ball and maintained suffocating pressure on the opposing half. Swift fullbacks swallowed up the few Winneconne through-balls that leaked toward the Charger goal. Seniors Rowen Mueller, Jonah DuFore, Char Birrittierri, and Junior Seth Krenek provided the difference on the scoreboard. The win primes the engine for another game this weekend.
WINNECONNE, WI
kmlchargers.com

Girls JV2 Volleyball JV2 beats Berlin 25 – 19

Your JV2 came out slow after a nine day hiatus, but were able to come together as a team and get the win. Serving made the diffeence. In set two, Katie Baakes was the strong server with nine straight points with seven aces. Set three had Natalie Nolte dialed in with eleven straight points ( 3 aces) that really had Berlin frustrated. Ashlynn Kionka led the night with four kills. Looking forward to next week with trips to Ripon, Winneconne, and Hartford. Go Chargers!
BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22

GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
GRAFTON, WI
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
Q985

Did You Know There’s A Bobblehead Museum & Hall of Fame In WI?

The National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame are definitely unusual attractions for Wisconsin. It's the fasting growing tourist stop in the whole state and is getting national exposure. Did You Know There's a National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame In Wisconsin?. Unless you're a bobblehead enthusiast, my guess...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bodies of two men found in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
APPLETON, WI
wpr.org

Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.

A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed

BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
BELGIUM, WI

