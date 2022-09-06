Your JV2 came out slow after a nine day hiatus, but were able to come together as a team and get the win. Serving made the diffeence. In set two, Katie Baakes was the strong server with nine straight points with seven aces. Set three had Natalie Nolte dialed in with eleven straight points ( 3 aces) that really had Berlin frustrated. Ashlynn Kionka led the night with four kills. Looking forward to next week with trips to Ripon, Winneconne, and Hartford. Go Chargers!

BERLIN, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO