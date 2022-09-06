Madden NFL 23 will be free for a limited time very soon, allowing players the opportunity to take in the newly reigned in football season in a big way. Madden is a staple of the gaming industry, just like the other major sports franchises. For decades, the series has been a massive annual release that gives fans the football experience they want. Of course, there have been competitors over the years such as NFL 2K in the early 2000s, but now Madden is currently the sole contender in the NFL spotlight and EA is even aiming to bring back the College Football series in due time. EA has a strangle hold on the football community and ahead of every football season, fans can always expect a new Madden to drop. While some vary in quality, it is the only way to get your modern football gaming fill these days.

