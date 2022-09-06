ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
Inside The Celtics

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Cowboys game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to AT&T Stadium this season. Here's what you need to know to be game day ready. The Cowboys and Buccaneers played a thrilling season-opener last year in Tampa. Dallas will be looking for a win this time around.
DALLAS, TX
ComicBook

Madden NFL 23 Will Be Free For a Limited Time Soon

Madden NFL 23 will be free for a limited time very soon, allowing players the opportunity to take in the newly reigned in football season in a big way. Madden is a staple of the gaming industry, just like the other major sports franchises. For decades, the series has been a massive annual release that gives fans the football experience they want. Of course, there have been competitors over the years such as NFL 2K in the early 2000s, but now Madden is currently the sole contender in the NFL spotlight and EA is even aiming to bring back the College Football series in due time. EA has a strangle hold on the football community and ahead of every football season, fans can always expect a new Madden to drop. While some vary in quality, it is the only way to get your modern football gaming fill these days.
NFL

