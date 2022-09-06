Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA・
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 3rd in tough Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference grew bit stronger recently when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a big trade. That move should make the Cavs a long-term contender given their emerging young core. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team built for now. They have amassed a significant...
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite
Paul Reed is going to end up becoming the biggest loser of the Sixers' Montrezl Harrell signing. The post 76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Washington Commanders reportedly upset with Chase Young after star defender reaggravated knee injury
Washington Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young was placed on the phyiscially unable to perform (PUP) list to open the
Montrezl Harrell signs with new team in wake of plea deal
Montrezl Harrell last week resolved the case related to his felony drug trafficking arrest, and the veteran big man has quickly found a new team. Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for Year 2.
The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge
The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Sox’s offense attempts to pick on A’s again
The Chicago White Sox hope to continue to play with a sense of urgency as they await the return of
Cowboys game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to AT&T Stadium this season. Here's what you need to know to be game day ready. The Cowboys and Buccaneers played a thrilling season-opener last year in Tampa. Dallas will be looking for a win this time around.
ComicBook
Madden NFL 23 Will Be Free For a Limited Time Soon
Madden NFL 23 will be free for a limited time very soon, allowing players the opportunity to take in the newly reigned in football season in a big way. Madden is a staple of the gaming industry, just like the other major sports franchises. For decades, the series has been a massive annual release that gives fans the football experience they want. Of course, there have been competitors over the years such as NFL 2K in the early 2000s, but now Madden is currently the sole contender in the NFL spotlight and EA is even aiming to bring back the College Football series in due time. EA has a strangle hold on the football community and ahead of every football season, fans can always expect a new Madden to drop. While some vary in quality, it is the only way to get your modern football gaming fill these days.
NFL・
Comments / 0