The Friends of the Trails thanks Mayor Mike Troup and the City Council for North 12th Street improvements from Locust to Koch’s Lane. These sidewalks, on one side of 12th from Locust Street to the Cedar Creek Bridge and both sides of North 12th up to Koch’s Lane, already are being used even before the project is complete. We hope these improvements can continue to connect both Iles Elementary School as well as the missing sections on Koch’s Lane from 12th to 18th Street.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO