Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
Plainville woman facing several drug charges after traffic stop near Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Plainville woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a silver 2001 Honda car. After...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022
On 09/05/2022 at 6:36 AM, Jacqueline S. Large struck a deer in the roadway on CR 1300 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 08/30/2022 at 04:58 AM, Kimberly P. Mitchell of Versailles was issued a citation for Speeding 77/55 MPH Zone on CR 50 N Ave. and given a court date of 10/24/2022.
Monroe City woman pleads not guilty to charges of unlawful use of weapon, tampering with judicial officer
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman pled not guilty on Wednesday to one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of tampering with a judicial officer. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was arraigned in Monroe County Circuit Court by Judge Michael Wilson. She appeared by video without an attorney. However, James D. McConnell of Shelbina filed an entry of appearance Thursday for O’Connor, who is lodged in the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville on a no bond warrant.
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to mayor, City Council for sidewalk improvements on North 12th Street
The Friends of the Trails thanks Mayor Mike Troup and the City Council for North 12th Street improvements from Locust to Koch’s Lane. These sidewalks, on one side of 12th from Locust Street to the Cedar Creek Bridge and both sides of North 12th up to Koch’s Lane, already are being used even before the project is complete. We hope these improvements can continue to connect both Iles Elementary School as well as the missing sections on Koch’s Lane from 12th to 18th Street.
‘The Gambler Returns: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers’ coming to Legacy Theater in Carthage Sept. 17
CARTHAGE, Ill. — “The Gambler Returns: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers” will be presented at The Legacy Theater at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner presents a night of Kenny Rogers’ music that spans over six decades of hit songs. Turner recreates music popular with all generations with his heartfelt performances, a gift for storytelling and Rogers’ distinctive voice. His full band production show includes “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille” and “She Believes In Me.”
The District to be host of ‘Fri-Yay! Shop Hop’ event on Sept. 16
QUINCY — The District is the host of “Fri-Yay! Shop Hop,” a shop local event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in downtown Quincy. Several businesses have committed to staying open later than normal to cater to the shopping crowd. Shoppers are invited...
American Legion to hold 9/11 memorial service
QUINCY — The American Legion will hold a brief memorial service beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the thousands of men and women who lost their lives 21 years ago on Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend this event in the parking lot at City Hall.
Hannibal Arts Council to hold ‘Sunny Sunflowers’ Arty Party Sept. 16
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A “Sunny Sunflowers” Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Participants will create a cheerful painting of sunflowers using acrylic paint on a 12-inch by 12-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are included. The project leader will be local artist and HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Ordinance forces Hanafin out as interim airport director; mayor believes new director could be in place in October
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup says a city ordinance forced him to remove Gabriel Hanafin as the interim director of Quincy Regional Airport, but he believes a new director will be in place by the end of October. Hanafin is still employed at the airport as the assistant...
