I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Sharon Stone has an epic response to an ex-partner who dumped her because she refused to get Botox
'I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful.'
Annie Leibovitz proves yet again: she can’t photograph Black women | Tayo Bero
Leibovitz’s photographs are what happens when Blackness is seen through a white gaze incapable of capturing its true beauty
Justice Neil Gorsuch says he hopes report on Supreme Court leak investigation is coming 'soon'
In his first public comments since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Neil Gorsuch said he hoped the results of an internal investigation into the leak of a draft opinion of the decision would be done "soon."
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
Here's why a growing number of Americans are moving to Mexico
A growing number of Americans are crossing the southern border and making Mexico their new home. CNN’s David Culver takes a look at the cause and effect of Americans settling in Mexico City.
Ted Cruz nails something fundamental about Donald Trump and 2024
Ted Cruz's relationship with Donald Trump has been, um, interesting to watch over the past few years.
250 boxes of Native American remains and artifacts were discovered at University of North Dakota in violation of a decades-old reunification law
An official said that the remains were stored in a way that "just completely disregarded that these were once people."
My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition
One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color
The University of California, Berkeley students of color created an off-campus space for themselves to “avoid white violence.” Right wingers are shedding white tears. The post White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color appeared first on NewsOne.
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
Opinion: What it will take for the GOP to abandon Trump
A public rift between Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has highlighted the ongoing debate within the GOP about how far the party should go to cater to Trump and promote his role as kingpin, writes Julian Zeliezr.
Republicans dodge national security implications of Trump having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Republican defenders of Donald Trump won't or can't answer the questions that are at the root of the intrigue over why classified documents were at Mar-a-Lago and the troubling question of whether national security was put at risk.
'Glaring conflict of interest': Williams reacts to Trump special master nominee
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have submitted their respective nominees to serve as the special master reviewing materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and vastly different proposals for how the process should work. CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams and former FBI official Peter Strzok react to Trump’s nominees.
Trump and Justice Department submit special master nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers have submitted their respective nominees to serve as the special master reviewing materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and vastly different proposals for how the process should work.
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
Republicans have spent the year attacking Democrats on inflation. Some conservatives worry that won't be enough to win in November
Frustrated by Republicans' intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party's closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day.
