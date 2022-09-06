Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role
Can Jed Hoyer recreate continuity that bridges the 2016 championship with his "next great Cubs team" even after jettisoning the entire core of that team?. If so, part of the process may already be underway. The Cubs president said he talked this summer with 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist...
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Chicago Bullpen Melts Down Again as Cubs Blow 9th Inning Lead in Loss
Chicago Cubs games in the late summer of 2022 continue to be stories that rewrite themselves. After suffering three straight losses at the hands of its bullpen last week, the Cubs arm barn imploded once again on Thursday at Wrigley, blowing a seventh-inning, 2-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds, and then another 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
Cubs Bullpen Turns in Nice Outing Against Jacksonville
In sharp contrast to their Chicago Cubs counterparts, Triple-A Iowa's bullpen was able to lock down a 3-1 victory with five innings, allowing just one run. Bryan Hudson started it off with two shutout innings, striking out a pair and walking one. Cayne Ueckert then pitched a scoreless inning, walking two but striking out a pair himself to escape the jam. Danis Correa then worked an uneventful eighth before Ben Leeper would look for his ninth save of the year.
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 26th Edition: 9/6/22
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Chicago Cubs’ minor league affiliates went 3-1 on the day. High-A South Bend came up just a couple of runs shy during an almost-miracle comeback to prevent the farm from going undefeated. Several super fun performances took place Tuesday, including Jake Slaughter hitting two...
Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox on Thursday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The lefty-hitting Sheets will sit versus the Athletics' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move to right field and A.J. Pollock will cover left while Adam Engel starts in the middle. Pollock will bat fifth and Engel will hit ninth.
Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the...
Christopher Morel absent from Cubs' Thursday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will grab a seat for the matinee after starting three straight. David Bote will replace Morel on third base and bat ninth. Bote has a...
Cubs' Willson Contreras to Undergo MRI on Ankle
According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago Cubs' catcher Willson Contreras will undergo an MRI Wednesday on his sprained left ankle. Contreras, who's been battling with an ankle injury for the past week, has been out of the Cubs' lineup since Aug. 30 when he exited a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to his early departure, the All-Star catcher homered off AL Cy Young candidate Kevin Gausman and looked to be in pain while rounding the bases. He stayed in the game a few more innings before exiting the game.
