According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago Cubs' catcher Willson Contreras will undergo an MRI Wednesday on his sprained left ankle. Contreras, who's been battling with an ankle injury for the past week, has been out of the Cubs' lineup since Aug. 30 when he exited a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to his early departure, the All-Star catcher homered off AL Cy Young candidate Kevin Gausman and looked to be in pain while rounding the bases. He stayed in the game a few more innings before exiting the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO