How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
darientimes.com
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Bristol Press
Man asked students at bus stop in Bristol if they were interested in ride to school: police
BRISTOL – No charges have been filed after a man caused concern for local parents and school officials when he asked multiple children waiting for the bus Tuesday morning if they would be interested in a ride to school. The man also approached a school resource officer at Bristol...
Register Citizen
Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says
NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Students suspicious of stranger who asked if they wanted a ride, but he cites business idea
BRISTOL — A stranger who raised suspicions by asking students at a bus stop whether they would like a ride to school — and recorded the interaction — ended up being more of a budding entrepreneur than a danger, police said. Still, the man was told not...
sheltonherald.com
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
darientimes.com
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Torrington orders Pig Sanctuary to “cease and desist” operations; court hearing pending
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A battle over 2 acres: A Torrington pig sanctuary, under scrutiny, for not having enough land. The owner says the animals are well taken care of, while the city says the sanctuary owner is breaking the law. The sanctuary owner, Audrey Curtis, says she was born...
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police looking at partial video of possible hate crime assault near Yale
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The assault of a man who suffered facial fractures staples on his scalp near the campus of Yale University in New Haven is being investigated as a possible hate crime. New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson released a few more details about what happened during...
DCP suspends liquor license of Waterbury club where fatal shooting occurred
The Waterbury nightclub where a man was gunned down last week has had its liquor license suspended. The state Department of Consumer Protection took the action against the Litt Ultra Lounge.
New Britain Herald
Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General
Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters
Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500. Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday. She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges.
Eyewitness News
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
