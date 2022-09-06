ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

darientimes.com

Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT

