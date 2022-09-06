Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kasu.org
The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?
After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to […]
WAPT
'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi Link
Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth
One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
Vicksburg Post
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Climate Induced Water Crisis in Jackson Leaves Residents Without Reliable Drinking Water
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, continues to get worse, and to top it all, the city has run out of bottled water to give residents. The city does not have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets, or even give to residents in need. Source: 11Alive/YouTube. Jackson’s main water...
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Judge denies state auditor’s motion to dismiss defamation case by Ole Miss professor
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied State Auditor Shad White’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas. In his January 2021 motion, White alleged he could not be sued for defamation for allegations he made that Thomas, by participating in a two-day event called a “Scholar […]
WLBT
Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of the recently kidnapped and murdered Memphis teacher and mother, Mississippians will gather together to finish the run she started. The news of Memphis mother, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s murder has shaken running communities across the country and here at home. That’s why groups will finish her run tomorrow, including in Brandon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
Can you have too many corporals? Mississippi police chief and small town elected leaders at odds over police promotions
A Mississippi police chief tangled with the leaders of one small Mississippi city over police promotions and salaries in his department. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins presented three patrolmen for promotions to corporal, with the standard accompanying pay increase. Alderman-at-large Don Underwood asked Chief Kenneth Collins to explain the organizational...
WLBT
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson, claiming the state had, “never received a real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday in the city’s defense. In his...
NBC News
459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1