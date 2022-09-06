ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons 'Lethal Offense' Worries Saints Star Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan is no fan of the Atlanta Falcons organization, and he's backed up his mouth with his play, as in 22 career meetings with his NFC South rival, the Pro Bowl perennial has totaled 23 sacks,. Oh, and as the Falcons prepare for Week 1...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Carmichael
Pro Football Rumors

Saints rookie T Trevor Penning could reportedly return by early November

Trevor Penning and the Saints got some good news this week. The first-round offensive tackle could return from his foot injury by early November, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Saints coach Dennis Allen also provided some optimism, telling reporters that there’s hope the first-round pick will be able to play at some point this season, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Saints lock in a key part to their potential 2022 success

Just prior to their season opener on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints locked in a key member of their offensive line. While the New Orleans Saints did make a plethora of additions this offseason, they did lose a pivotal piece of their offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in free agency, and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the start of the season, the Saints decided to ensure losing another important lineman wouldn’t happen next offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas takes crucial step to being ready for Week 1 vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2022 season. One of those reasons is because the return of Michael Thomas finally seems to be near. Thomas played sparingly in the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 season with a nagging ankle injury. But Thomas finally seems to be good to go, and the Saints are excited to see him return to the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy