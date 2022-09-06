Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton's pick to win NFC South? Of course, it's not Tom Brady's team.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton, now an analyst for Fox Sports' NFL pregame show, is sticking by his old team for the NFC South.
Former NFL Head Coach Predicts New Orleans to Win NFC South Division
Unsurprisingly, Sean Payton still believes the Saints have the Bucs' number.
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
Saints vs. Falcons: Who's New Orleans Biggest X-Factor Against Atlanta?
Here's a look at some Saints storylines heading into Week 1.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons 'Lethal Offense' Worries Saints Star Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan is no fan of the Atlanta Falcons organization, and he's backed up his mouth with his play, as in 22 career meetings with his NFC South rival, the Pro Bowl perennial has totaled 23 sacks,. Oh, and as the Falcons prepare for Week 1...
What Arthur Smith is expecting from Saints with Sean Payton gone
The Saints said farewell to longtime head coach Sean Payton this offseason. New Orleans will meet the Falcons in Week 1, and Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith shared on 92.9 The Game how he expects they’ll be different.
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara won’t address ongoing battery case, focused on football
Saints running back Alvin Kamara was asked multiple questions Thursday about his ongoing battery case in Las Vegas. He would not comment other than to say it won’t affect his trip to London for the Saints’ Oct. 2 game against the Vikings. On Aug. 1, a judge in...
Saints rookie T Trevor Penning could reportedly return by early November
Trevor Penning and the Saints got some good news this week. The first-round offensive tackle could return from his foot injury by early November, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Saints coach Dennis Allen also provided some optimism, telling reporters that there’s hope the first-round pick will be able to play at some point this season, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett.
Saints lock in a key part to their potential 2022 success
Just prior to their season opener on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints locked in a key member of their offensive line. While the New Orleans Saints did make a plethora of additions this offseason, they did lose a pivotal piece of their offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in free agency, and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the start of the season, the Saints decided to ensure losing another important lineman wouldn’t happen next offseason.
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
Michael Thomas takes crucial step to being ready for Week 1 vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2022 season. One of those reasons is because the return of Michael Thomas finally seems to be near. Thomas played sparingly in the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 season with a nagging ankle injury. But Thomas finally seems to be good to go, and the Saints are excited to see him return to the field.
Kevin O’Connell firmly believes he can bring out the best in former Eagles ‘King Of Drops’
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has full faith in former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor despite his “King of Drops” moniker. For two years, the Eagles have been racking their brains for ways they could bring out the best in Jalen Reagor. There’s good reason...
