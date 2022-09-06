ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 2 bystanders injured following shootout in South Austin

CHICAGO — One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just a block away from a police station. Police said a 53-year-old man and another man were in a verbal altercation, when they each […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
blockclubchicago.org

Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder

WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police say he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian in the West Loop early Sunday and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. Police say he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while driving on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Around 4:22 p.m., police say the male victim was driving westbound in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when an unknown gunman began shooting in his direction. The victim was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cbs#009th
CBS Chicago

2 charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park on Monday night.Police say the victim and another person were sitting in a car, in the 3200 block of South Paulina, when Byron Queijeiro, 20, and Julius Hernandez, 18, shot them.Queijeiro is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Hernandez is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted robbery. Officers took them into custody just a few blocks away. Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy