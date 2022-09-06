Read full article on original website
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Man killed, 2 bystanders injured following shootout in South Austin
CHICAGO — One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just a block away from a police station. Police said a 53-year-old man and another man were in a verbal altercation, when they each […]
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
WGNtv.com
CPD looking for 3 suspects after 2 men shot, killed by Humboldt Park tennis courts
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three suspects after two men were shot and killed by the Humboldt Park tennis courts earlier this year. At around 3:05 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Munoz Drive, which is located inside the park next to the tennis courts, on the report of a shooting.
blockclubchicago.org
Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder
WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police say he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian in the West Loop early Sunday and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. Police say he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while driving on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Around 4:22 p.m., police say the male victim was driving westbound in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when an unknown gunman began shooting in his direction. The victim was struck in the...
2 charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park on Monday night.Police say the victim and another person were sitting in a car, in the 3200 block of South Paulina, when Byron Queijeiro, 20, and Julius Hernandez, 18, shot them.Queijeiro is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Hernandez is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted robbery. Officers took them into custody just a few blocks away. Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
Police arrest 2 linked to Labor Day homicide in McKinley Park
Paramedics rushed the 31-year-old victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Chicago shootings leave 3 teens injured in Calumet Heights, Englewood
A pair of shootings Tuesday night have left three teenagers injured, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
cwbchicago.com
#34: Two months after posting bail for a felony gun case, he participated in a botched robbery that left the victim dead, prosecutors say
On June 3, hours after Alexsandro Hernandez graduated from high school, Chicago police allegedly found a loaded handgun in his pants during a traffic stop. The next evening, Hernandez’s girlfriend posted $1,000 toward his bail to get him out of jail to await trial on a felony gun charge, records show.
Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
