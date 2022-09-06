ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructiondive.com

Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns

The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Transplant Recalls U.S. on Brink of Nuclear War

By Mark SilbersteinSchool children routinely practiced bomb drills, crawling under their classroom desks, wrapping their arms tightly over their heads ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
tpr.org

Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals

Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed

Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

