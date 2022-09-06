Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi
The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward. It’s a setback for the Bluewater...
Zacks.com
Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant
LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
Nueces County tax rate could go down, but the amount of taxes you pay might not
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever Nueces County Commissioners gather to talk about the county budget there is typically at least some disagreement on the question of, "how much?" During their Wednesday meeting, Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per...
Local engineer helps understand proposed changes to new Harbor Bridge
Flatiron has pitched some ideas on how to address TxDOT's safety concerns. To help us understand what is being proposed, we reached out to a civil engineering professor at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Corpus Christi residents learning to conserve water through restrictions
Kings Crossing resident Tim Dowling is now watering his lawn once a week because of the restrictions. He said once the restrictions are lifted, he will go back to watering twice a week.
Nueces County Commissioners approve new tax rate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners approved a new tax rate -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. It is a lower tax rate than last year by almost two cents. The current tax rate is 31 cents. The change was recommended to the county by the appraisal district and the budget sector for the county.
Inflation forces Fruit Barn to close its doors
After surviving Harvey and COVID-19, it was rising inflation rates made it harder to make a profit and keep their supply stocked.
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Transplant Recalls U.S. on Brink of Nuclear War
By Mark SilbersteinSchool children routinely practiced bomb drills, crawling under their classroom desks, wrapping their arms tightly over their heads ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
New V.A. clinic expanding health services in the Coastal Bend
Richard Barrett volunteers at one of the current V.A. specialty clinics in Corpus Christi. He said volunteering is a way to connect with other veterans.
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets
Animal Care Services wants to remind residents that all cats and dogs must be registered with the City and microchipped.
KIII TV3
Rain chances trending down for Corpus Christi this week (Sep. 5-11)
We still have a marginal risk of flooding along the coast on Labor Day. Scattered storms this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
tpr.org
Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals
Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
Labor Day rain doesn't stop vacationers fun
Whitecap beach was a hot spot for San Antonio residents during Labor Day weekend, but earlier the weekend it did force plans to change
portasouthjetty.com
Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed
Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
CCPD: Shooting at Burger King sends three men to hospital
The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a reported shooting, but the information is limited, and KRIS 6 News has a crew heading to the scene to get more information.
