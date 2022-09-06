Read full article on original website
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? 8-09-22 (VSOs, Voting, Navy honors…) – John A. Cianci
We start off with a question from one of our readers:. Q: Looking over last week’s listing of municipalities that grant a veteran tax exemption on property tax I did not see West Warwick on the list? Deb S, West Warwick. A: Yes, Deb just omitted by mistake. West...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
rinewstoday.com
$5M more to expand capacity of Rhode Island homeless shelters, incentivize landlords to rent
Yesterday, Gov. McKee issued another funding mechanism for those experiencing homelessness in Rhode Island. This will provide $5 million. In June of this year, $11 million was directed towards the crisis. Homelessness grew in Rhode Island by nearly 50 percent over the last four years, and 20 percent in just the last year, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
RI doctor gives advice ahead of more normal return to school
Students returning to the classroom will feel as close to normal as possible after spending the last almost two years dodging COVID-19.
rinewstoday.com
New vans for older adults, people with disabilities in 5 RI cities/towns, starting in Pawtucket
Community Van Will Help Meet Mobility Needs for Older Adults and People with Disabilities. U.S. Senator Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicilline joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien to welcome a new community van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. The 16-passenger van will be used to transport older adults and people with disabilities to the Senior Center, medical appointments, food shopping and a variety of other activities.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Superintendent Surveys: Most RI school districts facing staff shortage
Our survey revealed nearly 80% of public school districts are experiencing a staffing shortage to some degree.
rinewstoday.com
It’s Sour Grapes! – Tim Jones
Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “Sour Grapes” – a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
iheart.com
Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
RI personal injury attorney Tom Sparks dies
Personal injury attorney Tom Sparks, known for his quirky TV commercials and billboards, passed away suddenly Wednesday, according to his law firm.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for September 7, 2022 – John Donnelly
Low pressure drifts southeastward and drags the frontal boundary with it, rain driven off the southern coast with time. Drying air begins to fill the area, and cooling towards evening may allow for whatever low level moisture is left to form some overnight mist. Daytime highs around 70 cool to the low 60’s with a northeasterly breeze.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
GoLocalProv
George Wiley Center Organizes Against RI Energy’s Proposed Massive Rate Increases
One of Rhode Island’s leading anti-poverty groups is highly critical of RI Energy's proposed rate increase in residential electricity and natural gas costs. The George Wiley Center, the longest-running statewide anti-poverty group in Rhode Island, has organized a community “speak out” and press conference on Friday at 12 noon at its Pawtucket offices, located at 32 East Avenue.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)
Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
