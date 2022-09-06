Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
iheart.com
Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
DEM: Heavy rain forces closure of shellfishing areas in RI
Torrential downpours on Monday caused significant street flooding in and around Providence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
whatsupnewp.com
Flood Watch remains in effect for all of RI until 5PM Tuesday September 6
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Rhode Island for Tuesday until 5PM. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day. Today’s forecast for Newport is for rain with a high near 72 with an east wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch expected, with higher amounts possible.
Rhode Island mopping up after heavy flooding
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island's congressional delegation are asking the federal government for help after heavy flooding rendered roadways across the state impassable Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmar2news
New England flooding closes major interstate on Labor Day
On a busy travel day, motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 on Labor Day as heavy rain in New England caused the interstate to flood. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged people to stay home on Monday as more than 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday. Despite the pleas, officials said they performed numerous water rescues from vehicles.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
rinewstoday.com
Neighborhood views of the proposed Hope Street bike lane
A lively and at times heated discussion about the proposed bike lane on Hope Street, Providence, ensued after more than 20 small-business owners sent the city’s mayor, Jorge Elorza, a letter on August 22 urging him to stop even an early October trial of a bike lane. That trial...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? 8-09-22 (VSOs, Voting, Navy honors…) – John A. Cianci
We start off with a question from one of our readers:. Q: Looking over last week’s listing of municipalities that grant a veteran tax exemption on property tax I did not see West Warwick on the list? Deb S, West Warwick. A: Yes, Deb just omitted by mistake. West...
whdh.com
Rhode Island weathers heavy rain and flash floods that closed roadways and swept away vehicles
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Roads became rivers in Rhode Island on Monday, as more than half a foot of rain drenched parts of the region, causing flash flooding and traffic jams. Cranston saw over 7 feet of rain alone, while North Providence collected just under 6.5 feet. Smithfield came in...
johnstonsunrise.net
Secret to Johnston woman's longevity: ‘Don’t give a damn!’
The year was 1922 … the price of gas was just 21 cents a gallon and an automobile could be purchased for between $1,100 to $2,000. It was a year that many prolific women were born: Judy Garland, Doris Day, Betty White, Ava Gardner, Bea Arthur, Cyd Charisse and Johnston’s own Joan Margaret Osterhout Ruberg.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Comments / 0