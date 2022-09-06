Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Is Open To Hollywood Film With John Cena Or The Rock
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair could one day be trading the ring for the silver screen as she’s not opposed to a career in Hollywood. Belair has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured Superstars since her call-up to the main roster, having reigns as RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion and winning the 2021 Women’s Rumble match.
Shane Taylor Reacts To Making His Impact Wrestling Debut
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut on this week’s episode of “Before the Impact.”. The former ROH TV Champion faced off against Crazzy Steve in a match that saw Steve picking up the win. Taylor took to Twitter following the...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
